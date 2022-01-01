|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Sukiyaki
|Kyu Sakamoto
|3:09
|2
|The Double Theme (Version 1)
|Andrew Hewitt
|3:44
|3
|Mr Papadopoulos
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:27
|4
|Watching Hannah
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:17
|5
|East Virigina
|Danny, The Islanders / DR
|2:27
|6
|You're Not Meant to Be Here
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:40
|7
|Splendour in the Grass (Sougenno Kagayaki)
|Jacky Yoshikawa, His Blue Comets
|2:49
|8
|Simon and James
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:51
|9
|The Switch, Pt. 1
|Andrew Hewitt
|2:08
|10
|The Switch, Pt. 2
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:11
|11
|Blue Chateau
|Jacky Yoshikawa, His Blue Comets
|2:45
|12
|I Am a Ghost
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:35
|13
|Hannah
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:49
|14
|A Boy Held Up by String
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:14
|15
|The Double Theme (Version 2)
|Andrew Hewitt
|3:43
|16
|Simon in the Ambulance
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:50
|17
|The Sun
|Kim Jung Mi
|6:52
|18
|The Replicator (Opening Titles) [Bonus Track]
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:34
|19
|Colloc Commercial (Bonus Track)
|Andrew Hewitt
|0:57
|20
|Melanie's Computer Game (Bonus Track)
|Andrew Hewitt
|0:39
|21
|The Replicator (Underscore) [Bonus Track]
|Andrew Hewitt
|2:52
|22
|The Replicator (Love Theme) [Bonus Track]
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:56
|23
|The Game Show (Bonus Track)
|Andrew Hewitt
|0:41
|24
|The Two Dancing Girls (Bonus Track)
|Andrew Hewitt
|1:50