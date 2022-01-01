Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Двойник» (2013)
The Double Двойник 2013 / Великобритания
6.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Двойник» (2013)

Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Sukiyaki Kyu Sakamoto 3:09
2 The Double Theme (Version 1) Andrew Hewitt 3:44
3 Mr Papadopoulos Andrew Hewitt 1:27
4 Watching Hannah Andrew Hewitt 1:17
5 East Virigina Danny, The Islanders / DR 2:27
6 You're Not Meant to Be Here Andrew Hewitt 1:40
7 Splendour in the Grass (Sougenno Kagayaki) Jacky Yoshikawa, His Blue Comets 2:49
8 Simon and James Andrew Hewitt 1:51
9 The Switch, Pt. 1 Andrew Hewitt 2:08
10 The Switch, Pt. 2 Andrew Hewitt 1:11
11 Blue Chateau Jacky Yoshikawa, His Blue Comets 2:45
12 I Am a Ghost Andrew Hewitt 1:35
13 Hannah Andrew Hewitt 1:49
14 A Boy Held Up by String Andrew Hewitt 1:14
15 The Double Theme (Version 2) Andrew Hewitt 3:43
16 Simon in the Ambulance Andrew Hewitt 1:50
17 The Sun Kim Jung Mi 6:52
18 The Replicator (Opening Titles) [Bonus Track] Andrew Hewitt 1:34
19 Colloc Commercial (Bonus Track) Andrew Hewitt 0:57
20 Melanie's Computer Game (Bonus Track) Andrew Hewitt 0:39
21 The Replicator (Underscore) [Bonus Track] Andrew Hewitt 2:52
22 The Replicator (Love Theme) [Bonus Track] Andrew Hewitt 1:56
23 The Game Show (Bonus Track) Andrew Hewitt 0:41
24 The Two Dancing Girls (Bonus Track) Andrew Hewitt 1:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Двойник» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Двойник» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
