|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gotta Have Me Go With You
|Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf
|2:48
|2
|The Man That Got Away
|Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf
|3:41
|3
|It’s a New World
|Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf
|2:44
|4
|Someone At Last
|Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf
|6:43
|5
|Born in a Trunk (Medley): I’ll Get By / You Took Advantage of Me / Black Bottom / The Peanut Vendor / My Melancholy Baby / Swanee
|Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf
|14:17