Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Звезда родилась Звезда родилась
Киноафиша Фильмы Звезда родилась Музыка из фильма «Звезда родилась» (1954)
A Star Is Born Звезда родилась 1954 / США
7.6 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Звезда родилась» (1954)

Вся информация о фильме
A Star is Born (Selections From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP
A Star is Born (Selections From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP 5 композиций. Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Gotta Have Me Go With You Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf 2:48
2 The Man That Got Away Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf 3:41
3 It’s a New World Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf 2:44
4 Someone At Last Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf 6:43
5 Born in a Trunk (Medley): I’ll Get By / You Took Advantage of Me / Black Bottom / The Peanut Vendor / My Melancholy Baby / Swanee Judy Garland, Ray Heindorf / Ray Heindorf 14:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Звезда родилась» (1954) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Звезда родилась» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Приложение киноафиши