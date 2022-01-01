Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Главное событие Главное событие
Киноафиша Фильмы Главное событие Музыка из фильма «Главное событие» (1979)
The Main Event Главное событие 1979 / США
5.6 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Главное событие» (1979)

Вся информация о фильме
The Main Event (Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Main Event (Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Barbra Streisand, George Michalski, Nicki Oosterveen, Michael Melvoin, Frankie Valli, Loggins & Messina
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Main Event / Fight Barbra Streisand 11:38
2 The Body Shop George Michalski, Nicki Oosterveen 5:13
3 The Main Event / Fight (Short Version) Barbra Streisand 4:54
4 Copeland Meets the Coasters / Get a Job Michael Melvoin / The Silhouettes 0:56
5 Big Girls Don't Cry Frankie Valli / Bob Gaudio 2:26
6 It's Your Foot Again Michael Melvoin / B. Roberts 3:09
7 Angry Eyes Loggins & Messina 2:26
8 I'd Clean a Fish for You Michael Melvoin / B. Roberts 1:03
9 The Main Event (Ballad) Barbra Streisand / B. Roberts 4:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Главное событие» (1979) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Главное событие» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Приложение киноафиши