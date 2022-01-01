|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Main Event / Fight
|Barbra Streisand
|11:38
|2
|The Body Shop
|George Michalski, Nicki Oosterveen
|5:13
|3
|The Main Event / Fight (Short Version)
|Barbra Streisand
|4:54
|4
|Copeland Meets the Coasters / Get a Job
|Michael Melvoin / The Silhouettes
|0:56
|5
|Big Girls Don't Cry
|Frankie Valli / Bob Gaudio
|2:26
|6
|It's Your Foot Again
|Michael Melvoin / B. Roberts
|3:09
|7
|Angry Eyes
|Loggins & Messina
|2:26
|8
|I'd Clean a Fish for You
|Michael Melvoin / B. Roberts
|1:03
|9
|The Main Event (Ballad)
|Barbra Streisand / B. Roberts
|4:16