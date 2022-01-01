Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Люди Икс: Дни минувшего будущего Люди Икс: Дни минувшего будущего
Киноафиша Фильмы Люди Икс: Дни минувшего будущего Музыка из фильма «Люди Икс: Дни минувшего будущего» (2014)
X-Men: Days of Future Past Люди Икс: Дни минувшего будущего 2014 / США
7.5 Оцените
37 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Люди Икс: Дни минувшего будущего» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
X-Men: Days of Future Past - Rogue Cut (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Extended Version]
X-Men: Days of Future Past - Rogue Cut (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Extended Version] 39 композиций. John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir
Слушать
X-Men: Days of Future Past (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
X-Men: Days of Future Past (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir, Jim Croce, Roberta Flack
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Theme John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians / John Ottman 0:57
2 Hope (Xavier's Theme) John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians / John Ottman 4:51
3 The Future John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 1:59
4 Time's Up John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 4:20
5 I Found Them John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:53
6 Xavier's Plan John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:36
7 Rules of Time John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:09
8 Trask Hearing - A New Era John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:35
9 Saigon - Logan Arrives John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 4:36
10 He Lost Everything John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 1:50
11 Pentagon Plan - Sneaky Mystique John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:25
12 Springing Erik John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:33
13 Clothes Off - Goodbye Peter John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:13
14 You Abandoned us All! - Yes, she Does John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:24
15 How Was She? John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 1:48
16 Paris Pandemonium John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 7:45
17 Whitehouse Meeting John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:41
18 Are you Mystique? John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:01
19 We Need You John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:14
20 All Those Voices John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:18
21 Charles n Charles John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:59
22 Off the Tracks John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 1:23
23 There's Someone Else John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:00
24 Contacting Raven John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 1:48
25 Letting Raven In John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:35
26 Finding Rogue John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:02
27 Costly Escape John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:22
28 Cutting Ties John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:48
29 Ripples in Time John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 1:20
30 Raising RFK - Here they Come John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:36
31 Raising RFK - Magneto Descends John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 1:23
32 The Attack Begins John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:27
33 Saving the Future John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 5:04
34 Join Me John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:56
35 They Found Us - Remember the Xmen John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:41
36 I Have Faith in You - Goodbyes John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:20
37 You're Here! John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 2:27
38 Welcome Back - End Titles John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 3:57
39 En Sabah Nur John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman 0:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Люди Икс: Дни минувшего будущего» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Люди Икс: Дни минувшего будущего» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши