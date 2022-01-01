|1
|Main Theme
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians / John Ottman
|0:57
|2
|Hope (Xavier's Theme)
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians / John Ottman
|4:51
|3
|The Future
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|1:59
|4
|Time's Up
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|4:20
|5
|I Found Them
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:53
|6
|Xavier's Plan
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:36
|7
|Rules of Time
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:09
|8
|Trask Hearing - A New Era
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:35
|9
|Saigon - Logan Arrives
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|4:36
|10
|He Lost Everything
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|1:50
|11
|Pentagon Plan - Sneaky Mystique
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:25
|12
|Springing Erik
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:33
|13
|Clothes Off - Goodbye Peter
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:13
|14
|You Abandoned us All! - Yes, she Does
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:24
|15
|How Was She?
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|1:48
|16
|Paris Pandemonium
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|7:45
|17
|Whitehouse Meeting
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:41
|18
|Are you Mystique?
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:01
|19
|We Need You
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:14
|20
|All Those Voices
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:18
|21
|Charles n Charles
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:59
|22
|Off the Tracks
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|1:23
|23
|There's Someone Else
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:00
|24
|Contacting Raven
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|1:48
|25
|Letting Raven In
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:35
|26
|Finding Rogue
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:02
|27
|Costly Escape
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:22
|28
|Cutting Ties
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:48
|29
|Ripples in Time
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|1:20
|30
|Raising RFK - Here they Come
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:36
|31
|Raising RFK - Magneto Descends
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|1:23
|32
|The Attack Begins
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:27
|33
|Saving the Future
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|5:04
|34
|Join Me
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:56
|35
|They Found Us - Remember the Xmen
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:41
|36
|I Have Faith in You - Goodbyes
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:20
|37
|You're Here!
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|2:27
|38
|Welcome Back - End Titles
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|3:57
|39
|En Sabah Nur
|John Ottman, Jeffrey Schindler, American Federation of Musicians, Jasper Randall Choir / John Ottman
|0:55