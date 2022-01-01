Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Уже не дети
Музыка из фильма «Уже не дети» (2012)
Electrick Children Уже не дети 2012 / США
5.7 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Уже не дети» (2012)

Electrick Children (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Electrick Children (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Conduits, Flowers Forever, Refried Ice Cream, Mars Black, Cursive, Capgun Coup, Nona, CCB, Bloodletters, Taylor Hollingsworth, Zoey Van Goey
1 Top of the Hill Conduits 4:01
2 Hanging On the Telephone Flowers Forever 1:59
3 Vampires Refried Ice Cream 5:50
4 Scotch On the Rocks Mars Black 3:27
5 Gentleman Caller Cursive 3:19
6 Computer Screens & TVs Capgun Coup 2:08
7 Ghosts Outside of My Hands Nona 4:32
8 Beacon CCB 3:43
9 Fine Line Bloodletters 4:02
10 Keep Comin' Back Taylor Hollingsworth 3:46
11 The Best Treasure Stays Buried Zoey Van Goey 3:37
12 Misery Train (Enso Remix) Conduits 6:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Уже не дети» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Уже не дети» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
