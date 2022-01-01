|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Top of the Hill
|Conduits
|4:01
|2
|Hanging On the Telephone
|Flowers Forever
|1:59
|3
|Vampires
|Refried Ice Cream
|5:50
|4
|Scotch On the Rocks
|Mars Black
|3:27
|5
|Gentleman Caller
|Cursive
|3:19
|6
|Computer Screens & TVs
|Capgun Coup
|2:08
|7
|Ghosts Outside of My Hands
|Nona
|4:32
|8
|Beacon
|CCB
|3:43
|9
|Fine Line
|Bloodletters
|4:02
|10
|Keep Comin' Back
|Taylor Hollingsworth
|3:46
|11
|The Best Treasure Stays Buried
|Zoey Van Goey
|3:37
|12
|Misery Train (Enso Remix)
|Conduits
|6:49