|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I'm a Man
|Си Ло Грин / Waynne Nugent
|3:10
|2
|Yes I Do
|Carmen Ejogo
|3:14
|3
|Running
|Goapele / Claude Kelly
|3:17
|4
|Jump
|Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield
|2:29
|5
|Hooked On Your Love
|Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield
|4:10
|6
|Something He Can Feel
|Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield
|3:29
|7
|His Eye Is On the Sparrow
|Whitney Houston
|3:33
|8
|Look Into Your Heart
|Jordin Sparks / Curtis Mayfield
|2:26
|9
|One Wing
|Jordin Sparks / R. Kelly
|4:16
|10
|Love Will
|Jordin Sparks / R. Kelly
|3:13
|11
|Celebrate
|Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston / R. Kelly
|3:36