Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Блеск Блеск
Киноафиша Фильмы Блеск Музыка из фильма «Блеск» (2012)
Sparkle Блеск 2012 / США
5.7 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Блеск» (2012)

Вся информация о фильме
Sparkle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sparkle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Си Ло Грин, Carmen Ejogo, Goapele, Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter, Whitney Houston, Jordin Sparks, Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston
Слушать
Sparkle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sparkle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Си Ло Грин, Carmen Ejogo, Goapele, Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter, Whitney Houston, Jordin Sparks, Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'm a Man Си Ло Грин / Waynne Nugent 3:10
2 Yes I Do Carmen Ejogo 3:14
3 Running Goapele / Claude Kelly 3:17
4 Jump Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield 2:29
5 Hooked On Your Love Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield 4:10
6 Something He Can Feel Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield 3:29
7 His Eye Is On the Sparrow Whitney Houston 3:33
8 Look Into Your Heart Jordin Sparks / Curtis Mayfield 2:26
9 One Wing Jordin Sparks / R. Kelly 4:16
10 Love Will Jordin Sparks / R. Kelly 3:13
11 Celebrate Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston / R. Kelly 3:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Блеск» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Блеск» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши