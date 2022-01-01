1 I'm a Man Си Ло Грин / Waynne Nugent 3:10

2 Yes I Do Carmen Ejogo 3:14

3 Running Goapele / Claude Kelly 3:17

4 Jump Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield 2:29

5 Hooked On Your Love Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield 4:10

6 Something He Can Feel Carmen Ejogo, Jordin Sparks, Tika Sumpter / Curtis Mayfield 3:29

7 His Eye Is On the Sparrow Whitney Houston 3:33

8 Look Into Your Heart Jordin Sparks / Curtis Mayfield 2:26

9 One Wing Jordin Sparks / R. Kelly 4:16

10 Love Will Jordin Sparks / R. Kelly 3:13