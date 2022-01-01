Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Hannibal Ганнибал 2001 / США / Великобритания
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Ганнибал» (2001)

Hannibal - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Hannibal - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 12 композиций. Энтони Хопкинс, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway, Гленн Гульд, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway, Энтони Хопкинс, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway, Энтони Хопкинс, Danielle de Niese, Bruno Lazzaretti, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dear Clarice Энтони Хопкинс, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer 6:03
2 Goldberg Variations Bwv 988: Aria - Da Capo Гленн Гульд / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 1:48
3 The Capponi Library The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer 1:15
4 Gourmet Valse Tartare Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Клаус Бадельт 6:50
5 Avarice The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer 3:55
6 For A Small Stipend The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer 0:56
7 Firenze Di Notte The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Mel Wesson 3:09
8 Virtue Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer 4:38
9 Let My Home Be My Gallows Энтони Хопкинс, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer 10:01
10 The Burning Heart Энтони Хопкинс, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer 4:24
11 To Every Captive Soul The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer 6:55
12 Vide Cor Meum Энтони Хопкинс, Danielle de Niese, Bruno Lazzaretti, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Patrick Cassidy 4:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ганнибал» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ганнибал» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
