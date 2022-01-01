|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dear Clarice
|Энтони Хопкинс, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer
|6:03
|2
|Goldberg Variations Bwv 988: Aria - Da Capo
|Гленн Гульд / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|1:48
|3
|The Capponi Library
|The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer
|1:15
|4
|Gourmet Valse Tartare
|Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Клаус Бадельт
|6:50
|5
|Avarice
|The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer
|3:55
|6
|For A Small Stipend
|The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer
|0:56
|7
|Firenze Di Notte
|The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Mel Wesson
|3:09
|8
|Virtue
|Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer
|4:38
|9
|Let My Home Be My Gallows
|Энтони Хопкинс, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer
|10:01
|10
|The Burning Heart
|Энтони Хопкинс, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer
|4:24
|11
|To Every Captive Soul
|The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Hans Zimmer
|6:55
|12
|Vide Cor Meum
|Энтони Хопкинс, Danielle de Niese, Bruno Lazzaretti, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway / Patrick Cassidy
|4:20