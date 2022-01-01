|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Le streghe (Shake)
|Piero Piccioni
|0:55
|2
|Le streghe (Piano Source)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:23
|3
|Le streghe (Shake #2)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:16
|4
|Le streghe (Love Theme)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:24
|5
|Le streghe (Shake #3)
|Piero Piccioni
|2:10
|6
|Le streghe (Love Theme #2)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:12
|7
|Le streghe ("Il Mondo" Piano Source #2)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:56
|8
|Le streghe (Love Theme #3)
|Piero Piccioni
|0:37
|9
|Le streghe (Shake #4)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:17
|10
|Le streghe (Love Theme #4)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:07
|11
|Le streghe (Shake #5)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:02
|12
|Le streghe (Love Theme #5)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:31
|13
|Le streghe (Shake #6)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:28
|14
|Le streghe (Love Theme #6 - Piano Solo)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:48
|15
|Le streghe (Love Theme #7)
|Piero Piccioni
|2:55
|16
|Le streghe (Shake - Finale)
|Piero Piccioni
|3:09
|17
|Le streghe (Waltz)
|Piero Piccioni
|0:44
|18
|Le streghe (Cha-Cha Beat)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:44
|19
|Le streghe (Waltz #2)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:52
|20
|Le streghe (GoGo Girls Choir)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:57
|21
|Le streghe (Fancy March)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:14
|22
|Le streghe (Se M'ami - Choir)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:42
|23
|Le streghe (Fancy March #2)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:07
|24
|Le streghe (Waltz #3)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:46
|25
|Le streghe (Fancy March #3)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:06
|26
|Le streghe (Walking Theme)
|Piero Piccioni
|3:13
|27
|Le streghe (Se M'ami - Instr.)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:41
|28
|Le streghe (Cha-Cha Beat - Long Version)
|Piero Piccioni
|3:28
|29
|Le streghe (Fancy March #4)
|Piero Piccioni
|1:17
|30
|Le streghe (Waltz #4 - Finale)
|Piero Piccioni
|2:41
|31
|Le streghe (Shake - Titoli Film Version With FX)
|Piero Piccioni
|3:01
|32
|Le streghe (Suite - Re-Recording)
|Piero Piccioni
|8:26