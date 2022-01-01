Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Ведьмы
Киноафиша Фильмы Ведьмы Музыка из фильма «Ведьмы» (1967)
Le streghe Ведьмы 1967 / Франция / Италия
6.1 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Ведьмы» (1967)

Вся информация о фильме
Le streghe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Le streghe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 32 композиции. Piero Piccioni
Слушать
Le streghe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Le streghe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Piero Piccioni
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Le streghe (Shake) Piero Piccioni 0:55
2 Le streghe (Piano Source) Piero Piccioni 1:23
3 Le streghe (Shake #2) Piero Piccioni 1:16
4 Le streghe (Love Theme) Piero Piccioni 1:24
5 Le streghe (Shake #3) Piero Piccioni 2:10
6 Le streghe (Love Theme #2) Piero Piccioni 1:12
7 Le streghe ("Il Mondo" Piano Source #2) Piero Piccioni 1:56
8 Le streghe (Love Theme #3) Piero Piccioni 0:37
9 Le streghe (Shake #4) Piero Piccioni 1:17
10 Le streghe (Love Theme #4) Piero Piccioni 1:07
11 Le streghe (Shake #5) Piero Piccioni 1:02
12 Le streghe (Love Theme #5) Piero Piccioni 1:31
13 Le streghe (Shake #6) Piero Piccioni 1:28
14 Le streghe (Love Theme #6 - Piano Solo) Piero Piccioni 1:48
15 Le streghe (Love Theme #7) Piero Piccioni 2:55
16 Le streghe (Shake - Finale) Piero Piccioni 3:09
17 Le streghe (Waltz) Piero Piccioni 0:44
18 Le streghe (Cha-Cha Beat) Piero Piccioni 1:44
19 Le streghe (Waltz #2) Piero Piccioni 1:52
20 Le streghe (GoGo Girls Choir) Piero Piccioni 1:57
21 Le streghe (Fancy March) Piero Piccioni 1:14
22 Le streghe (Se M'ami - Choir) Piero Piccioni 1:42
23 Le streghe (Fancy March #2) Piero Piccioni 1:07
24 Le streghe (Waltz #3) Piero Piccioni 1:46
25 Le streghe (Fancy March #3) Piero Piccioni 1:06
26 Le streghe (Walking Theme) Piero Piccioni 3:13
27 Le streghe (Se M'ami - Instr.) Piero Piccioni 1:41
28 Le streghe (Cha-Cha Beat - Long Version) Piero Piccioni 3:28
29 Le streghe (Fancy March #4) Piero Piccioni 1:17
30 Le streghe (Waltz #4 - Finale) Piero Piccioni 2:41
31 Le streghe (Shake - Titoli Film Version With FX) Piero Piccioni 3:01
32 Le streghe (Suite - Re-Recording) Piero Piccioni 8:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ведьмы» (1967) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ведьмы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши