|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Richard Hartley
|4:58
|2
|That's the Plan
|Richard Hartley
|1:24
|3
|The Farm Divided
|Richard Hartley
|1:12
|4
|That Deaths Head Stare
|Richard Hartley
|1:07
|5
|The Past Unfolds
|Richard Hartley
|2:16
|6
|Ginny and Jess
|Richard Hartley
|2:47
|7
|The Long Drive Home
|Richard Hartley
|1:28
|8
|Maybe You Have... Maybe?
|Richard Hartley
|2:04
|9
|Waiting for Daddy
|Richard Hartley
|1:05
|10
|The Storm
|Richard Hartley
|3:27
|11
|Rose Reveals the Truth
|Richard Hartley
|2:36
|12
|Ginny Daydreams
|Richard Hartley
|0:54
|13
|The Family Divided
|Richard Hartley
|1:16
|14
|I Love You Jess
|Richard Hartley
|0:42
|15
|The Brown Coat
|Richard Hartley
|1:55
|16
|Take Care of the Children
|Richard Hartley
|2:03
|17
|The Trial
|Richard Hartley
|3:25
|18
|A Dollar an Acre
|Richard Hartley
|3:23
|19
|I Was a Ninny
|Richard Hartley
|2:00
|20
|Ginny and Rose
|Richard Hartley
|4:11