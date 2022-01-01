Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Тысяча акров
A Thousand Acres Тысяча акров 1997 / США
6.1 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Тысяча акров» (1997)

A Thousand Acres (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Thousand Acres (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Richard Hartley
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Richard Hartley 4:58
2 That's the Plan Richard Hartley 1:24
3 The Farm Divided Richard Hartley 1:12
4 That Deaths Head Stare Richard Hartley 1:07
5 The Past Unfolds Richard Hartley 2:16
6 Ginny and Jess Richard Hartley 2:47
7 The Long Drive Home Richard Hartley 1:28
8 Maybe You Have... Maybe? Richard Hartley 2:04
9 Waiting for Daddy Richard Hartley 1:05
10 The Storm Richard Hartley 3:27
11 Rose Reveals the Truth Richard Hartley 2:36
12 Ginny Daydreams Richard Hartley 0:54
13 The Family Divided Richard Hartley 1:16
14 I Love You Jess Richard Hartley 0:42
15 The Brown Coat Richard Hartley 1:55
16 Take Care of the Children Richard Hartley 2:03
17 The Trial Richard Hartley 3:25
18 A Dollar an Acre Richard Hartley 3:23
19 I Was a Ninny Richard Hartley 2:00
20 Ginny and Rose Richard Hartley 4:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тысяча акров» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тысяча акров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
