Экстрасенс Экстрасенс
Музыка из фильма «Экстрасенс» (2011)
The Awakening Экстрасенс 2011 / Великобритания
6.8
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Экстрасенс» (2011)

The Awakening (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Awakening (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Daniel Pemberton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Seeing Through Ghosts (Theme from the Awakening) Daniel Pemberton 1:44
2 The Séance Daniel Pemberton 2:05
3 Oh, Coccinelle / Deep Breaths Daniel Pemberton 2:21
4 High Over Cumbria Daniel Pemberton 0:55
5 Empty Classrooms Daniel Pemberton 2:12
6 Florence Cathcart Daniel Pemberton 1:53
7 Arrival At Rookford Daniel Pemberton 1:16
8 Semper Veritas Daniel Pemberton 1:30
9 Preparations Daniel Pemberton 1:48
10 Chasing Footprints Daniel Pemberton 3:21
11 Lock the House Daniel Pemberton 1:25
12 The Hallway Daniel Pemberton 1:01
13 Scars Daniel Pemberton 1:03
14 There Is Nothing Daniel Pemberton 1:00
15 Don't Go Away Daniel Pemberton 0:58
16 The Dollshouse Daniel Pemberton 2:25
17 No Walls or Floors Daniel Pemberton 1:42
18 Damaged People Daniel Pemberton 0:59
19 Patience Daniel Pemberton 3:04
20 Florence Vanishing Daniel Pemberton 1:25
21 The East Bedroom Daniel Pemberton 3:30
22 Don't Tell Tom Daniel Pemberton 2:37
23 Chorus de Susticatio (Chorus from the Awakening) Daniel Pemberton 1:56
24 A Death Remembered Daniel Pemberton 1:20
25 Be Still My Soul Daniel Pemberton / Ян Сибелиус 4:14
26 Florence Is Free Daniel Pemberton 2:51
27 The Awakening (Credits) Daniel Pemberton 3:03
28 Reprise (Theme from the Awakening) Daniel Pemberton 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Экстрасенс» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Экстрасенс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
