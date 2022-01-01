1 Seeing Through Ghosts (Theme from the Awakening) Daniel Pemberton 1:44

2 The Séance Daniel Pemberton 2:05

3 Oh, Coccinelle / Deep Breaths Daniel Pemberton 2:21

4 High Over Cumbria Daniel Pemberton 0:55

5 Empty Classrooms Daniel Pemberton 2:12

6 Florence Cathcart Daniel Pemberton 1:53

7 Arrival At Rookford Daniel Pemberton 1:16

8 Semper Veritas Daniel Pemberton 1:30

9 Preparations Daniel Pemberton 1:48

10 Chasing Footprints Daniel Pemberton 3:21

11 Lock the House Daniel Pemberton 1:25

12 The Hallway Daniel Pemberton 1:01

13 Scars Daniel Pemberton 1:03

14 There Is Nothing Daniel Pemberton 1:00

15 Don't Go Away Daniel Pemberton 0:58

16 The Dollshouse Daniel Pemberton 2:25

17 No Walls or Floors Daniel Pemberton 1:42

18 Damaged People Daniel Pemberton 0:59

19 Patience Daniel Pemberton 3:04

20 Florence Vanishing Daniel Pemberton 1:25

21 The East Bedroom Daniel Pemberton 3:30

22 Don't Tell Tom Daniel Pemberton 2:37

23 Chorus de Susticatio (Chorus from the Awakening) Daniel Pemberton 1:56

24 A Death Remembered Daniel Pemberton 1:20

25 Be Still My Soul Daniel Pemberton / Ян Сибелиус 4:14

26 Florence Is Free Daniel Pemberton 2:51

27 The Awakening (Credits) Daniel Pemberton 3:03