|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Seeing Through Ghosts (Theme from the Awakening)
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:44
|2
|The Séance
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:05
|3
|Oh, Coccinelle / Deep Breaths
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:21
|4
|High Over Cumbria
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:55
|5
|Empty Classrooms
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:12
|6
|Florence Cathcart
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:53
|7
|Arrival At Rookford
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:16
|8
|Semper Veritas
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:30
|9
|Preparations
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:48
|10
|Chasing Footprints
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:21
|11
|Lock the House
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:25
|12
|The Hallway
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:01
|13
|Scars
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:03
|14
|There Is Nothing
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:00
|15
|Don't Go Away
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:58
|16
|The Dollshouse
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:25
|17
|No Walls or Floors
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:42
|18
|Damaged People
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:59
|19
|Patience
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:04
|20
|Florence Vanishing
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:25
|21
|The East Bedroom
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:30
|22
|Don't Tell Tom
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:37
|23
|Chorus de Susticatio (Chorus from the Awakening)
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:56
|24
|A Death Remembered
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:20
|25
|Be Still My Soul
|Daniel Pemberton / Ян Сибелиус
|4:14
|26
|Florence Is Free
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:51
|27
|The Awakening (Credits)
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:03
|28
|Reprise (Theme from the Awakening)
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:27