Джек - покоритель великанов Джек - покоритель великанов
Музыка из фильма «Джек - покоритель великанов» (2013)
Jack the Giant Slayer Джек - покоритель великанов 2013 / США
7.3 Оцените
31 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Джек - покоритель великанов» (2013)

Jack the Giant Slayer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jack the Giant Slayer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. John Ottman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Jack and Isabelle John Ottman 3:56
2 Logo Mania John Ottman 1:00
3 To Cloister John Ottman 1:28
4 The Climb John Ottman 2:42
5 Fee Appears John Ottman 3:16
6 How Do You Do John Ottman 2:23
7 Why Do People Scream? John Ottman 3:17
8 Story of the Giants John Ottman 3:22
9 Welcome to Gantua John Ottman 4:13
10 Power of the Crown John Ottman 1:21
11 Not Wildly Keen On Heights John Ottman 2:19
12 Top of the World John Ottman 2:31
13 The Legends Are True / First Kiss John Ottman 3:44
14 Roderick's Demise / The Beanstalk Falls John Ottman 5:37
15 Kitchen Nightmare John Ottman 3:25
16 Onward and Downward! John Ottman 3:19
17 Waking a Sleeping Giant John Ottman 2:22
18 Chase to Cloister John Ottman 5:19
19 Goodbyes John Ottman 2:29
20 The Battle John Ottman 5:31
21 Sniffing Out Fear / All Is Lost John Ottman 5:07
22 The New King / Stories John Ottman 4:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джек - покоритель великанов» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джек - покоритель великанов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
