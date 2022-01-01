1 Jack and Isabelle John Ottman 3:56

2 Logo Mania John Ottman 1:00

3 To Cloister John Ottman 1:28

4 The Climb John Ottman 2:42

5 Fee Appears John Ottman 3:16

6 How Do You Do John Ottman 2:23

7 Why Do People Scream? John Ottman 3:17

8 Story of the Giants John Ottman 3:22

9 Welcome to Gantua John Ottman 4:13

10 Power of the Crown John Ottman 1:21

11 Not Wildly Keen On Heights John Ottman 2:19

12 Top of the World John Ottman 2:31

13 The Legends Are True / First Kiss John Ottman 3:44

14 Roderick's Demise / The Beanstalk Falls John Ottman 5:37

15 Kitchen Nightmare John Ottman 3:25

16 Onward and Downward! John Ottman 3:19

17 Waking a Sleeping Giant John Ottman 2:22

18 Chase to Cloister John Ottman 5:19

19 Goodbyes John Ottman 2:29

20 The Battle John Ottman 5:31

21 Sniffing Out Fear / All Is Lost John Ottman 5:07