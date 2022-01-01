|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Jack and Isabelle
|John Ottman
|3:56
|2
|Logo Mania
|John Ottman
|1:00
|3
|To Cloister
|John Ottman
|1:28
|4
|The Climb
|John Ottman
|2:42
|5
|Fee Appears
|John Ottman
|3:16
|6
|How Do You Do
|John Ottman
|2:23
|7
|Why Do People Scream?
|John Ottman
|3:17
|8
|Story of the Giants
|John Ottman
|3:22
|9
|Welcome to Gantua
|John Ottman
|4:13
|10
|Power of the Crown
|John Ottman
|1:21
|11
|Not Wildly Keen On Heights
|John Ottman
|2:19
|12
|Top of the World
|John Ottman
|2:31
|13
|The Legends Are True / First Kiss
|John Ottman
|3:44
|14
|Roderick's Demise / The Beanstalk Falls
|John Ottman
|5:37
|15
|Kitchen Nightmare
|John Ottman
|3:25
|16
|Onward and Downward!
|John Ottman
|3:19
|17
|Waking a Sleeping Giant
|John Ottman
|2:22
|18
|Chase to Cloister
|John Ottman
|5:19
|19
|Goodbyes
|John Ottman
|2:29
|20
|The Battle
|John Ottman
|5:31
|21
|Sniffing Out Fear / All Is Lost
|John Ottman
|5:07
|22
|The New King / Stories
|John Ottman
|4:18