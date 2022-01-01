Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Другая Земля Другая Земля
Киноафиша Фильмы Другая Земля Музыка из фильма «Другая Земля» (2011)
Another Earth Другая Земля 2011 / США
7.5 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Другая Земля» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
Another Earth (Music from the Motion Picture)
Another Earth (Music from the Motion Picture) 19 композиций. Fall On Your Sword, Phaedon Papadopoulos
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The First Time I Saw Jupiter Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:54
2 Bob the Robot Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 1:12
3 The Specialist: Am I Alone? Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 4:52
4 Naked On the Ice Fall On Your Sword / Phil Mossman 1:46
5 Rhonda's Theme Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 5:55
6 The House Theme Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 1:23
7 The End of the World Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 1:54
8 Rhonda's Application Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 1:37
9 Making Contact Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 1:16
10 I Am Over There Fall On Your Sword / Phil Mossman 4:14
11 Purdeep's Theme Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 4:22
12 The Cosmonaut Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:01
13 The Specialist, Look At Ourselves Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 4:00
14 Sonatina in D Minor Phaedon Papadopoulos 1:19
15 Rhonda's There, Running to John Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 3:51
16 Forgive Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:40
17 Love Theme Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 1:59
18 The Other You Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 1:43
19 The First Time I Saw Jupiter (End Titles) Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 5:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «Другая Земля» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Другая Земля» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши