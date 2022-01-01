|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The First Time I Saw Jupiter
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:54
|2
|Bob the Robot
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:12
|3
|The Specialist: Am I Alone?
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|4:52
|4
|Naked On the Ice
|Fall On Your Sword / Phil Mossman
|1:46
|5
|Rhonda's Theme
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|5:55
|6
|The House Theme
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:23
|7
|The End of the World
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:54
|8
|Rhonda's Application
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:37
|9
|Making Contact
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:16
|10
|I Am Over There
|Fall On Your Sword / Phil Mossman
|4:14
|11
|Purdeep's Theme
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|4:22
|12
|The Cosmonaut
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:01
|13
|The Specialist, Look At Ourselves
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|4:00
|14
|Sonatina in D Minor
|Phaedon Papadopoulos
|1:19
|15
|Rhonda's There, Running to John
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|3:51
|16
|Forgive
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:40
|17
|Love Theme
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:59
|18
|The Other You
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:43
|19
|The First Time I Saw Jupiter (End Titles)
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|5:22