|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lazy Day in Medicine Bend
|Billy May
|2:58
|2
|The Sergeants 3: March
|Billy May
|1:54
|3
|Desert Battle
|Billy May
|3:55
|4
|Mount of the Skulls
|Billy May
|2:43
|5
|Sergeant Boswell's Rock
|Billy May
|1:55
|6
|The Mighty Wagon Roll
|Billy May
|3:39
|7
|Ballad of the Sergeants 3
|Billy May
|2:13
|8
|The Blue Bugle March
|Billy May
|4:06
|9
|Beethoven Night in the West
|Billy May
|3:28
|10
|The Girls of the Antler Bar
|Billy May
|2:26
|11
|Ambush
|Billy May
|4:07