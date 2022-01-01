|1
|High Society (Overture)
|Cole Porter
|3:32
|2
|High Society (Calypso)
|Louis Armstrong and His Band / Cole Porter
|2:14
|3
|Little One
|Bing Crosby / Cole Porter
|2:33
|4
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
|Celeste Holm, Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter
|2:08
|5
|True Love
|Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly / Cole Porter
|3:07
|6
|You're Sensational
|Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter
|3:56
|7
|I Love You, Samantha
|Bing Crosby / Cole Porter
|4:30
|8
|Now You Has Jazz
|Louis Armstrong and His Band, Bing Crosby / Cole Porter
|4:18
|9
|Well, Did You Evah!
|Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter
|3:50
|10
|Mind If I Make Love to You?
|Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter
|2:26
|11
|Muskrat Ramble (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Ray Gilbert
|3:05
|12
|Sugar (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Sidney D. Mitchell
|5:13
|13
|The Preacher (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Horace Silver
|2:23
|14
|Dardanella (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Fred Fisher
|2:52
|15
|Let's Sing Like a Dixieland Band (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Alan Bergman
|2:20
|16
|Way Down Yonder in New Orleans (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Henry Creamer
|3:10
|17
|Brother Bill (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Louis Armstrong
|3:02
|18
|Little Ol' Tune (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Джонни Мерсер
|3:09
|19
|At the Jazz Band Ball (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Cole Porter / Джонни Мерсер
|3:03
|20
|Rocky Mountain Moon (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Джонни Мерсер
|3:43
|21
|Bye Bye Blues (From 'Bing & Satchmo')
|Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band
|3:43