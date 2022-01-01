Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Высшее общество Высшее общество
Киноафиша Фильмы Высшее общество Музыка из фильма «Высшее общество» (1956)
High Society Высшее общество 1956 / США
7.0 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Высшее общество» (1956)

Вся информация о фильме
High Society (Original 1956 Motion Picture Soundtrack)
High Society (Original 1956 Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Cole Porter, Louis Armstrong and His Band, Bing Crosby, Celeste Holm, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and His Band, Bing Crosby, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band
Слушать
High Society (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
High Society (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Frank Sinatra, Celeste Holm, Louis Armstrong, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby & Grace Kelly, The Orchestra, Bing Crosby & Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong
Слушать
High Society (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Mono Version)
High Society (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Mono Version) 10 композиций. M. G. M. Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green, Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Celeste Holm, Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 High Society (Overture) Cole Porter 3:32
2 High Society (Calypso) Louis Armstrong and His Band / Cole Porter 2:14
3 Little One Bing Crosby / Cole Porter 2:33
4 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celeste Holm, Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 2:08
5 True Love Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly / Cole Porter 3:07
6 You're Sensational Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 3:56
7 I Love You, Samantha Bing Crosby / Cole Porter 4:30
8 Now You Has Jazz Louis Armstrong and His Band, Bing Crosby / Cole Porter 4:18
9 Well, Did You Evah! Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 3:50
10 Mind If I Make Love to You? Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 2:26
11 Muskrat Ramble (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Ray Gilbert 3:05
12 Sugar (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Sidney D. Mitchell 5:13
13 The Preacher (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Horace Silver 2:23
14 Dardanella (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Fred Fisher 2:52
15 Let's Sing Like a Dixieland Band (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Alan Bergman 2:20
16 Way Down Yonder in New Orleans (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Henry Creamer 3:10
17 Brother Bill (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Louis Armstrong 3:02
18 Little Ol' Tune (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Джонни Мерсер 3:09
19 At the Jazz Band Ball (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Cole Porter / Джонни Мерсер 3:03
20 Rocky Mountain Moon (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Джонни Мерсер 3:43
21 Bye Bye Blues (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band 3:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Высшее общество» (1956) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Высшее общество» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши