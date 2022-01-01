1 High Society (Overture) Cole Porter 3:32

2 High Society (Calypso) Louis Armstrong and His Band / Cole Porter 2:14

3 Little One Bing Crosby / Cole Porter 2:33

4 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celeste Holm, Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 2:08

5 True Love Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly / Cole Porter 3:07

6 You're Sensational Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 3:56

7 I Love You, Samantha Bing Crosby / Cole Porter 4:30

8 Now You Has Jazz Louis Armstrong and His Band, Bing Crosby / Cole Porter 4:18

9 Well, Did You Evah! Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 3:50

10 Mind If I Make Love to You? Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 2:26

11 Muskrat Ramble (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Ray Gilbert 3:05

12 Sugar (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Sidney D. Mitchell 5:13

13 The Preacher (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Horace Silver 2:23

14 Dardanella (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Fred Fisher 2:52

15 Let's Sing Like a Dixieland Band (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Alan Bergman 2:20

16 Way Down Yonder in New Orleans (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Henry Creamer 3:10

17 Brother Bill (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Louis Armstrong 3:02

18 Little Ol' Tune (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Джонни Мерсер 3:09

19 At the Jazz Band Ball (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Cole Porter / Джонни Мерсер 3:03

20 Rocky Mountain Moon (From 'Bing & Satchmo') Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and His Band / Джонни Мерсер 3:43