Знахарь Знахарь
Музыка из фильма «Знахарь» (1992)
Medicine Man Знахарь 1992 / США
Музыка из фильма «Знахарь» (1992)

Medicine Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Medicine Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rae's Arrival Jerry Goldsmith 5:10
2 First Morning Jerry Goldsmith 3:49
3 Campbell and the Children Jerry Goldsmith 2:00
4 The Trees Jerry Goldsmith 6:04
5 The Harvest Jerry Goldsmith 3:14
6 Mocara Jerry Goldsmith 3:39
7 Mountain High Jerry Goldsmith 2:44
8 Without a Net Jerry Goldsmith 4:21
9 Finger Painting Jerry Goldsmith 2:33
10 What's Wrong Jerry Goldsmith 1:55
11 The Injection Jerry Goldsmith 2:12
12 The Sugar Jerry Goldsmith 2:11
13 The Fire Jerry Goldsmith 2:14
14 A Meal and a Bath Jerry Goldsmith 8:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Знахарь» (1992) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Знахарь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
