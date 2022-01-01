|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rae's Arrival
|Jerry Goldsmith
|5:10
|2
|First Morning
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:49
|3
|Campbell and the Children
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:00
|4
|The Trees
|Jerry Goldsmith
|6:04
|5
|The Harvest
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:14
|6
|Mocara
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:39
|7
|Mountain High
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:44
|8
|Without a Net
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:21
|9
|Finger Painting
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:33
|10
|What's Wrong
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:55
|11
|The Injection
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:12
|12
|The Sugar
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:11
|13
|The Fire
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:14
|14
|A Meal and a Bath
|Jerry Goldsmith
|8:04