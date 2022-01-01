Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Black Gold Черное золото 2011 / Франция / Катар
7.4 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Черное золото» (2011)

Black Gold (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Black Gold (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title - A Desert Truce James Horner 6:34
2 Horizon To Horizon James Horner 3:58
3 The Wonders of Wealth James Horner 1:50
4 "I Have Chosen You" James Horner 3:23
5 "You Were a Prince" James Horner 1:48
6 Leaving As an Emissary James Horner 5:19
7 Father and Son James Horner 1:51
8 Phantom Army James Horner 1:48
9 "So This Is War" James Horner 1:57
10 The Blowing Sands James Horner 4:29
11 Fresh Water James Horner 1:50
12 One Brother Lives, One Brother Dies James Horner 6:45
13 Battle In the Oil Fields James Horner 5:15
14 A Kingdom of Oil James Horner 8:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Черное золото» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Черное золото» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
