|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title - A Desert Truce
|James Horner
|6:34
|2
|Horizon To Horizon
|James Horner
|3:58
|3
|The Wonders of Wealth
|James Horner
|1:50
|4
|"I Have Chosen You"
|James Horner
|3:23
|5
|"You Were a Prince"
|James Horner
|1:48
|6
|Leaving As an Emissary
|James Horner
|5:19
|7
|Father and Son
|James Horner
|1:51
|8
|Phantom Army
|James Horner
|1:48
|9
|"So This Is War"
|James Horner
|1:57
|10
|The Blowing Sands
|James Horner
|4:29
|11
|Fresh Water
|James Horner
|1:50
|12
|One Brother Lives, One Brother Dies
|James Horner
|6:45
|13
|Battle In the Oil Fields
|James Horner
|5:15
|14
|A Kingdom of Oil
|James Horner
|8:47