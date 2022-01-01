|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hello Hello
|Elton John
|3:45
|2
|Crocodile Rock (feat. Elton John)
|Nelly Furtado
|3:27
|3
|Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)
|Elton John / Bernie Taupin
|4:54
|4
|Don't Go Breaking My Heart
|Elton John, Kiki Dee / Carte Blanche
|4:33
|5
|Love Builds a Garden
|Elton John
|3:35
|6
|Your Song
|Elton John / Bernie Taupin
|4:01
|7
|Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long Long Time)
|Elton John / Bernie Taupin
|4:42
|8
|Tiny Dancer
|Elton John / Bernie Taupin
|6:15
|9
|Bennie and the Jets (Live)
|Elton John / Bernie Taupin
|5:21
|10
|Gnomeo and Juliet
|James Newton Howard
|4:22
|11
|Dandelions
|James Newton Howard
|4:25
|12
|Bennie and the Bunnies
|James Newton Howard
|2:52
|13
|Terrafirminator
|James Newton Howard
|5:34
|14
|The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room
|The Mellomen, Thurl Ravenscroft, Wally Boag, Fulton Burley
|2:38