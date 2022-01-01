Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Гномео и Джульетта Гномео и Джульетта
Киноафиша Фильмы Гномео и Джульетта Музыка из мультфильма «Гномео и Джульетта» (2011)
Gnomeo and Juliet Гномео и Джульетта 2011 / США / Великобритания
8.1 Оцените
25 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Гномео и Джульетта» (2011)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Gnomeo & Juliet (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Gnomeo & Juliet (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. Elton John, Nelly Furtado, Elton John, Kiki Dee, James Newton Howard, The Mellomen, Thurl Ravenscroft, Wally Boag, Fulton Burley
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hello Hello Elton John 3:45
2 Crocodile Rock (feat. Elton John) Nelly Furtado 3:27
3 Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) Elton John / Bernie Taupin 4:54
4 Don't Go Breaking My Heart Elton John, Kiki Dee / Carte Blanche 4:33
5 Love Builds a Garden Elton John 3:35
6 Your Song Elton John / Bernie Taupin 4:01
7 Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long Long Time) Elton John / Bernie Taupin 4:42
8 Tiny Dancer Elton John / Bernie Taupin 6:15
9 Bennie and the Jets (Live) Elton John / Bernie Taupin 5:21
10 Gnomeo and Juliet James Newton Howard 4:22
11 Dandelions James Newton Howard 4:25
12 Bennie and the Bunnies James Newton Howard 2:52
13 Terrafirminator James Newton Howard 5:34
14 The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room The Mellomen, Thurl Ravenscroft, Wally Boag, Fulton Burley 2:38
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Гномео и Джульетта» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Гномео и Джульетта» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Приложение киноафиши