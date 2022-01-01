|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Condor!
|Dave Grusin
|3:35
|2
|Yellow Panic
|Dave Grusin
|2:16
|3
|Flight of the Condor
|Dave Grusin
|2:24
|4
|We'll Bring You Home
|Dave Grusin
|2:24
|5
|Out to Lunch
|Dave Grusin
|2:00
|6
|Goodbye for Kathy (Love Theme from "Three Days of the Condor")
|Dave Grusin
|2:17
|7
|I've Got You Where I Want You
|Dave Grusin, Jim Gilstrap / Dave Grusin
|3:12
|8
|Flashback to Terror
|Dave Grusin
|2:24
|9
|Sing Along with the C.I.A.
|Dave Grusin
|1:34
|10
|Spies of a Feather, Flocking Together (Love Theme from "Three Days of the Condor")
|Dave Grusin
|1:55
|11
|Silver Bells
|Dave Grusin, Marti McCall / Jerry Livingston
|2:37
|12
|Medley: Condor! / I've Got You Where I Want You
|Dave Grusin
|1:58