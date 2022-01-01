1 Condor! Dave Grusin 3:35

2 Yellow Panic Dave Grusin 2:16

3 Flight of the Condor Dave Grusin 2:24

4 We'll Bring You Home Dave Grusin 2:24

5 Out to Lunch Dave Grusin 2:00

6 Goodbye for Kathy (Love Theme from "Three Days of the Condor") Dave Grusin 2:17

7 I've Got You Where I Want You Dave Grusin, Jim Gilstrap / Dave Grusin 3:12

8 Flashback to Terror Dave Grusin 2:24

9 Sing Along with the C.I.A. Dave Grusin 1:34

10 Spies of a Feather, Flocking Together (Love Theme from "Three Days of the Condor") Dave Grusin 1:55

11 Silver Bells Dave Grusin, Marti McCall / Jerry Livingston 2:37