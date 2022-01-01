Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Три дня Кондора Три дня Кондора
Киноафиша Фильмы Три дня Кондора Музыка из фильма «Три дня Кондора» (1975)
Three Days of the Condor Три дня Кондора 1975 / США
7.2 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Три дня Кондора» (1975)

Вся информация о фильме
Three Days of the Condor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Three Days of the Condor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Dave Grusin, Dave Grusin, Jim Gilstrap, Dave Grusin, Marti McCall
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Condor! Dave Grusin 3:35
2 Yellow Panic Dave Grusin 2:16
3 Flight of the Condor Dave Grusin 2:24
4 We'll Bring You Home Dave Grusin 2:24
5 Out to Lunch Dave Grusin 2:00
6 Goodbye for Kathy (Love Theme from "Three Days of the Condor") Dave Grusin 2:17
7 I've Got You Where I Want You Dave Grusin, Jim Gilstrap / Dave Grusin 3:12
8 Flashback to Terror Dave Grusin 2:24
9 Sing Along with the C.I.A. Dave Grusin 1:34
10 Spies of a Feather, Flocking Together (Love Theme from "Three Days of the Condor") Dave Grusin 1:55
11 Silver Bells Dave Grusin, Marti McCall / Jerry Livingston 2:37
12 Medley: Condor! / I've Got You Where I Want You Dave Grusin 1:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Три дня Кондора» (1975) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Три дня Кондора» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши