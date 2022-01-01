|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Love Survives
|Irene Cara, Freddie Jackson
|3:29
|2
|Mardi Gras (Instrumental Score)
|Ralph Burns
|1:19
|3
|You Can't Keep a Good Dog Down
|Бёрт Рейнольдс, Dom DeLuise
|2:35
|4
|Hell Hound (Instrumental Score)
|Ralph Burns
|2:11
|5
|What's Mine Is Yours
|Бёрт Рейнольдс
|1:50
|6
|At the Race (Instrumental Score)
|Ralph Burns
|1:53
|7
|Let Me Be Surprised
|Бёрт Рейнольдс, Melba Moore
|4:57
|8
|Soon You'll Come Home
|Lana Beeson
|2:40
|9
|Money Montage (Instrumental Score)
|Ralph Burns
|3:46
|10
|Dogs To the Rescue (Instrumental Score)
|Ralph Burns
|3:12
|11
|Let's Make Music Together
|Бёрт Рейнольдс, Ken Page
|2:27
|12
|Goodbye Anne-Marie (Instrumental Score)
|Ralph Burns
|2:10
|13
|Halleluiah
|Candy Devine
|1:23