All Dogs Go to Heaven Все псы попадают в рай 1989 / США / Великобритания / Ирландия
Музыка из мультфильма «Все псы попадают в рай» (1989)

Вся информация о мультфильме
All Dogs Go To Heaven
All Dogs Go To Heaven 13 композиций. Irene Cara, Freddie Jackson, Ralph Burns, Бёрт Рейнольдс, Dom DeLuise, Бёрт Рейнольдс, Бёрт Рейнольдс, Melba Moore, Lana Beeson, Бёрт Рейнольдс, Ken Page, Candy Devine
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Love Survives Irene Cara, Freddie Jackson 3:29
2 Mardi Gras (Instrumental Score) Ralph Burns 1:19
3 You Can't Keep a Good Dog Down Бёрт Рейнольдс, Dom DeLuise 2:35
4 Hell Hound (Instrumental Score) Ralph Burns 2:11
5 What's Mine Is Yours Бёрт Рейнольдс 1:50
6 At the Race (Instrumental Score) Ralph Burns 1:53
7 Let Me Be Surprised Бёрт Рейнольдс, Melba Moore 4:57
8 Soon You'll Come Home Lana Beeson 2:40
9 Money Montage (Instrumental Score) Ralph Burns 3:46
10 Dogs To the Rescue (Instrumental Score) Ralph Burns 3:12
11 Let's Make Music Together Бёрт Рейнольдс, Ken Page 2:27
12 Goodbye Anne-Marie (Instrumental Score) Ralph Burns 2:10
13 Halleluiah Candy Devine 1:23
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Все псы попадают в рай» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Все псы попадают в рай» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
