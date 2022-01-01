Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Мужской стриптиз» (1997)
The Full Monty Мужской стриптиз 1997 / Великобритания
7.2 Оцените
Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Мужской стриптиз» (1997)

The Full Monty
The Full Monty 13 композиций. David Lindup, Hot Chocolate, Tom Jones, M People, Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley, Anne Dudley, Wilson Pickett, Gary Glitter, Donna Summer, Sister Sledge, Irene Cara, Joe Loss and His Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Zodiac David Lindup 3:07
2 You Sexy Thing Hot Chocolate / Anthony Wilson 4:03
3 You Can Leave Your Hat On Tom Jones / Randy Newman 4:27
4 Moving On Up M People / Mike Pickering 5:29
5 Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley / Steve Harley 3:58
6 The Full Monty Anne Dudley 3:04
7 The Lunchbox Has Landed Anne Dudley 2:14
8 Land of 1,000 Dances Wilson Pickett / Christopher Kenner 2:24
9 Rock and Roll, Pt. 2 Gary Glitter / Mike Leander 3:02
10 Hot Stuff Donna Summer / Keith Forsey 3:49
11 We Are Family Sister Sledge / Nile Rodgers 3:35
12 Flashdance... What a Feeling '95 Irene Cara / Keith Forsey 3:50
13 The Stripper Joe Loss and His Orchestra / David Rose 2:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мужской стриптиз» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мужской стриптиз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
