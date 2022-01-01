|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Zodiac
|David Lindup
|3:07
|2
|You Sexy Thing
|Hot Chocolate / Anthony Wilson
|4:03
|3
|You Can Leave Your Hat On
|Tom Jones / Randy Newman
|4:27
|4
|Moving On Up
|M People / Mike Pickering
|5:29
|5
|Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
|Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley / Steve Harley
|3:58
|6
|The Full Monty
|Anne Dudley
|3:04
|7
|The Lunchbox Has Landed
|Anne Dudley
|2:14
|8
|Land of 1,000 Dances
|Wilson Pickett / Christopher Kenner
|2:24
|9
|Rock and Roll, Pt. 2
|Gary Glitter / Mike Leander
|3:02
|10
|Hot Stuff
|Donna Summer / Keith Forsey
|3:49
|11
|We Are Family
|Sister Sledge / Nile Rodgers
|3:35
|12
|Flashdance... What a Feeling '95
|Irene Cara / Keith Forsey
|3:50
|13
|The Stripper
|Joe Loss and His Orchestra / David Rose
|2:11