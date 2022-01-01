Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пули над Бродвеем Пули над Бродвеем
Bullets Over Broadway Пули над Бродвеем 1994 / США
6.7 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Пули над Бродвеем» (1994)

Bullets Over Broadway (Music from the Motion Picture)
Bullets Over Broadway (Music from the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Al Jolson, Дюк Эллингтон, Bix Beiderbecke, Red Nichols & His Five Pennies, Roger Wolfe Kahn and His Orchestra, Roger Wolfe Kahn, New Leviathan Oriental Fox Trot Orchestra, George Olson, Irving Aaronson and His Commanders, Dick Hyman, Dick Hyman, Derek Smith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Toot, Toot, Tootsie! (Good-Bye) Al Jolson / DAN RUSSO 2:03
2 That Jungle Jamboree Дюк Эллингтон / Fats Waller 3:04
3 Singin' the Blues Till My Daddy Comes Home Bix Beiderbecke / Joe Young 2:02
4 Poor Butterfly Red Nichols & His Five Pennies / John Golden 3:56
5 Crazy Rhythm Roger Wolfe Kahn and His Orchestra, Roger Wolfe Kahn / Joseph Meyer 3:20
6 At the Jazz Band Ball Bix Beiderbecke / Джонни Мерсер 2:50
7 Lazy River New Leviathan Oriental Fox Trot Orchestra / Sidney Arodin 4:05
8 Who George Olson 3:17
9 Let's Misbehave Irving Aaronson and His Commanders / Cole Porter 2:47
10 You've Got to See Mamma Ev'ry Night or You Can't See Mamma At All Dick Hyman / Con Conrad 1:48
11 You Took Advantage of Me Dick Hyman / Richard Rodgers 1:53
12 Nagasaki Dick Hyman / Mort Dixon 1:29
13 When the Red, Red Robin Comes Bob, Bob Bobbin' Along Dick Hyman / Harry Woods 2:37
14 That Certain Feeling Dick Hyman, Derek Smith / Джордж Гершвин 2:10
15 Make Believe Dick Hyman / Jerome Kern 2:28
16 Thou Swell Dick Hyman / Richard Rodgers 2:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пули над Бродвеем» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пули над Бродвеем» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
