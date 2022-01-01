|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Toot, Toot, Tootsie! (Good-Bye)
|Al Jolson / DAN RUSSO
|2:03
|2
|That Jungle Jamboree
|Дюк Эллингтон / Fats Waller
|3:04
|3
|Singin' the Blues Till My Daddy Comes Home
|Bix Beiderbecke / Joe Young
|2:02
|4
|Poor Butterfly
|Red Nichols & His Five Pennies / John Golden
|3:56
|5
|Crazy Rhythm
|Roger Wolfe Kahn and His Orchestra, Roger Wolfe Kahn / Joseph Meyer
|3:20
|6
|At the Jazz Band Ball
|Bix Beiderbecke / Джонни Мерсер
|2:50
|7
|Lazy River
|New Leviathan Oriental Fox Trot Orchestra / Sidney Arodin
|4:05
|8
|Who
|George Olson
|3:17
|9
|Let's Misbehave
|Irving Aaronson and His Commanders / Cole Porter
|2:47
|10
|You've Got to See Mamma Ev'ry Night or You Can't See Mamma At All
|Dick Hyman / Con Conrad
|1:48
|11
|You Took Advantage of Me
|Dick Hyman / Richard Rodgers
|1:53
|12
|Nagasaki
|Dick Hyman / Mort Dixon
|1:29
|13
|When the Red, Red Robin Comes Bob, Bob Bobbin' Along
|Dick Hyman / Harry Woods
|2:37
|14
|That Certain Feeling
|Dick Hyman, Derek Smith / Джордж Гершвин
|2:10
|15
|Make Believe
|Dick Hyman / Jerome Kern
|2:28
|16
|Thou Swell
|Dick Hyman / Richard Rodgers
|2:14