Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Сновидения Сновидения
Киноафиша Фильмы Сновидения Музыка из фильма «Сновидения» (1999)
In Dreams Сновидения 1999 / США
5.5 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Сновидения» (1999)

Вся информация о фильме
In Dreams (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
In Dreams (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Elliot Goldenthal, Roy Orbison, The Andrews Sisters, Elliot Goldenthal, Elizabeth Fraser
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Agitato Dolorosa Elliot Goldenthal 5:00
2 Claire's Nocturne Elliot Goldenthal 2:39
3 The Pull of Red Elliot Goldenthal 2:08
4 Appellatron Elliot Goldenthal 3:34
5 Wraith Loops Elliot Goldenthal 3:28
6 Rubber Room Stomp Elliot Goldenthal 2:01
7 Pulled By Red Elliot Goldenthal 1:11
8 Scytheoplicity Elliot Goldenthal 3:26
9 In Dreams Roy Orbison 2:51
10 Rebecca's Abduction Elliot Goldenthal 4:33
11 Premonition Lento Elliot Goldenthal 1:43
12 While We Sleep Elliot Goldenthal 2:36
13 Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree The Andrews Sisters / Charles Tobias 2:17
14 Andante Elliot Goldenthal 3:38
15 Elegy Ostinato Elliot Goldenthal 4:11
16 Dream Baby Elliot Goldenthal, Elizabeth Fraser / Neil Jordan 4:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сновидения» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сновидения» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши