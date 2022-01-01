|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Agitato Dolorosa
|Elliot Goldenthal
|5:00
|2
|Claire's Nocturne
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:39
|3
|The Pull of Red
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:08
|4
|Appellatron
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:34
|5
|Wraith Loops
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:28
|6
|Rubber Room Stomp
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:01
|7
|Pulled By Red
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:11
|8
|Scytheoplicity
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:26
|9
|In Dreams
|Roy Orbison
|2:51
|10
|Rebecca's Abduction
|Elliot Goldenthal
|4:33
|11
|Premonition Lento
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:43
|12
|While We Sleep
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:36
|13
|Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree
|The Andrews Sisters / Charles Tobias
|2:17
|14
|Andante
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:38
|15
|Elegy Ostinato
|Elliot Goldenthal
|4:11
|16
|Dream Baby
|Elliot Goldenthal, Elizabeth Fraser / Neil Jordan
|4:30