1 It Had to Be You (Big Band and Vocals) Harry Connick, Jr. / I. Jones 2:38

2 Love Is Here to Stay Harry Connick, Jr. / Ira Gershwin 4:10

3 Stompin' At the Savoy Harry Connick, Jr. / E. Sampson 4:13

4 But Not for Me Harry Connick, Jr. / Ira Gershwin 4:30

5 Winter Wonderland Harry Connick, Jr. / D. Smith 3:02

6 Don't Get Around Much Anymore Harry Connick, Jr. 4:21

7 Autumn In New York Harry Connick, Jr. 2:48

8 I Could Write a Book Harry Connick, Jr. / Richard Rodgers 2:27

9 Let's Call the Whole Thing Off Harry Connick, Jr. / Ira Gershwin 4:12

10 It Had to Be You (Trio Instrumental) Harry Connick, Jr. / I. Jones 1:42