1 Mustang Sally (feat. Andrew Strong) The Commitments 4:01

2 Take Me to the River The Commitments 3:38

3 Chain of Fools The Commitments / Don Covay 2:58

4 The Dark End of the Street The Commitments / Dan Penn 2:36

5 Destination Anywhere Niamh Kavanagh, The Commitments / Valerie Simpson 3:10

6 I Can't Stand the Rain The Commitments / Ann Peebles 3:11

7 Try a Little Tenderness The Commitments / Harry M. Woods 4:33

8 Treat Her Right The Commitments 3:37

9 Do Right Woman, Do Right Man Niamh Kavanagh, The Commitments / Dan Penn 3:17

10 Mr. Pitiful The Commitments / Otis Redding 2:09

11 I Never Loved a Man The Commitments / Ronnie Shannon 3:12

12 In the Midnight Hour The Commitments / Wilson Pickett 2:23

13 Bye Bye Baby The Commitments / Mary Wells 3:24

14 Slip Away The Commitments 4:31

15 Hard to Handle The Commitments / Otis Redding 2:23

16 Grits Ain't Groceries The Commitments / Titus Turner 3:44

17 I Thank You The Commitments / David Porter 3:38

18 That's the Way Love Is The Commitments 4:08

19 Show Me The Commitments / Joe Tex 2:55

20 Saved The Commitments / Mike Stoller 2:55

21 Too Many Fish In the Sea The Commitments 2:45

22 Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song) The Commitments / Otis Redding 2:52

23 Land of a Thousand Dances The Commitments / Christopher Kenner 3:16

24 Nowhere to Run The Commitments / Brian Holland 3:40

25 Bring It On Home to Me The Commitments / Sam Cooke 3:42

26 Are You Lonely for Me Baby Andrew Strong 3:58

27 (She's) Some Kind of Wonderful Andrew Strong / John Ellison 3:20

28 Too Many Cooks (Spoil the Soup) Andrew Strong 3:26

29 Same Old Me Andrew Strong / Gregg Sutton 5:06