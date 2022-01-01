Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Обязательства Музыка из фильма «Обязательства» (1991)
The Commitments Обязательства 1991 / США / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Обязательства» (1991)

The Commitments (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Commitments (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 30 композиций. The Commitments, Niamh Kavanagh, The Commitments, Andrew Strong
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mustang Sally (feat. Andrew Strong) The Commitments 4:01
2 Take Me to the River The Commitments 3:38
3 Chain of Fools The Commitments / Don Covay 2:58
4 The Dark End of the Street The Commitments / Dan Penn 2:36
5 Destination Anywhere Niamh Kavanagh, The Commitments / Valerie Simpson 3:10
6 I Can't Stand the Rain The Commitments / Ann Peebles 3:11
7 Try a Little Tenderness The Commitments / Harry M. Woods 4:33
8 Treat Her Right The Commitments 3:37
9 Do Right Woman, Do Right Man Niamh Kavanagh, The Commitments / Dan Penn 3:17
10 Mr. Pitiful The Commitments / Otis Redding 2:09
11 I Never Loved a Man The Commitments / Ronnie Shannon 3:12
12 In the Midnight Hour The Commitments / Wilson Pickett 2:23
13 Bye Bye Baby The Commitments / Mary Wells 3:24
14 Slip Away The Commitments 4:31
15 Hard to Handle The Commitments / Otis Redding 2:23
16 Grits Ain't Groceries The Commitments / Titus Turner 3:44
17 I Thank You The Commitments / David Porter 3:38
18 That's the Way Love Is The Commitments 4:08
19 Show Me The Commitments / Joe Tex 2:55
20 Saved The Commitments / Mike Stoller 2:55
21 Too Many Fish In the Sea The Commitments 2:45
22 Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song) The Commitments / Otis Redding 2:52
23 Land of a Thousand Dances The Commitments / Christopher Kenner 3:16
24 Nowhere to Run The Commitments / Brian Holland 3:40
25 Bring It On Home to Me The Commitments / Sam Cooke 3:42
26 Are You Lonely for Me Baby Andrew Strong 3:58
27 (She's) Some Kind of Wonderful Andrew Strong / John Ellison 3:20
28 Too Many Cooks (Spoil the Soup) Andrew Strong 3:26
29 Same Old Me Andrew Strong / Gregg Sutton 5:06
30 Ain't Nothing You Can Do (Long Version) Andrew Strong / Joe Scott 6:04
