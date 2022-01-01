|1
|Mustang Sally (feat. Andrew Strong)
|The Commitments
|4:01
|2
|Take Me to the River
|The Commitments
|3:38
|3
|Chain of Fools
|The Commitments / Don Covay
|2:58
|4
|The Dark End of the Street
|The Commitments / Dan Penn
|2:36
|5
|Destination Anywhere
|Niamh Kavanagh, The Commitments / Valerie Simpson
|3:10
|6
|I Can't Stand the Rain
|The Commitments / Ann Peebles
|3:11
|7
|Try a Little Tenderness
|The Commitments / Harry M. Woods
|4:33
|8
|Treat Her Right
|The Commitments
|3:37
|9
|Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
|Niamh Kavanagh, The Commitments / Dan Penn
|3:17
|10
|Mr. Pitiful
|The Commitments / Otis Redding
|2:09
|11
|I Never Loved a Man
|The Commitments / Ronnie Shannon
|3:12
|12
|In the Midnight Hour
|The Commitments / Wilson Pickett
|2:23
|13
|Bye Bye Baby
|The Commitments / Mary Wells
|3:24
|14
|Slip Away
|The Commitments
|4:31
|15
|Hard to Handle
|The Commitments / Otis Redding
|2:23
|16
|Grits Ain't Groceries
|The Commitments / Titus Turner
|3:44
|17
|I Thank You
|The Commitments / David Porter
|3:38
|18
|That's the Way Love Is
|The Commitments
|4:08
|19
|Show Me
|The Commitments / Joe Tex
|2:55
|20
|Saved
|The Commitments / Mike Stoller
|2:55
|21
|Too Many Fish In the Sea
|The Commitments
|2:45
|22
|Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song)
|The Commitments / Otis Redding
|2:52
|23
|Land of a Thousand Dances
|The Commitments / Christopher Kenner
|3:16
|24
|Nowhere to Run
|The Commitments / Brian Holland
|3:40
|25
|Bring It On Home to Me
|The Commitments / Sam Cooke
|3:42
|26
|Are You Lonely for Me Baby
|Andrew Strong
|3:58
|27
|(She's) Some Kind of Wonderful
|Andrew Strong / John Ellison
|3:20
|28
|Too Many Cooks (Spoil the Soup)
|Andrew Strong
|3:26
|29
|Same Old Me
|Andrew Strong / Gregg Sutton
|5:06
|30
|Ain't Nothing You Can Do (Long Version)
|Andrew Strong / Joe Scott
|6:04