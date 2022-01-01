Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Клятва Клятва
Киноафиша Фильмы Клятва Музыка из фильма «Клятва» (2011)
The Vow Клятва 2011 / США
7.9 Оцените
40 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Клятва» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
The Vow (Original Motion Picture Score)
The Vow (Original Motion Picture Score) 16 композиций. Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Moment of Impact Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:24
2 Come Home With Me Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:38
3 When We Met Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:20
4 First Base Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:21
5 Tomorrow Will Be Better Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 0:45
6 An Outsider Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:14
7 An Awkward Hug Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:46
8 Did I Keep a Journal? Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 0:22
9 I Could Never Get You Out of Here Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:19
10 Packing It Up Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:52
11 A Good Life Again Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:57
12 A Few Questions Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:07
13 Hard for Me Too Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 0:41
14 Calling It a Day Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:29
15 Remember Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:31
16 Wedding Vows (Bonus Track) Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Клятва» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Клятва» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши