1 A Moment of Impact Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:24

2 Come Home With Me Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:38

3 When We Met Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:20

4 First Base Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:21

5 Tomorrow Will Be Better Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 0:45

6 An Outsider Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:14

7 An Awkward Hug Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:46

8 Did I Keep a Journal? Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 0:22

9 I Could Never Get You Out of Here Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:19

10 Packing It Up Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:52

11 A Good Life Again Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:57

12 A Few Questions Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:07

13 Hard for Me Too Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 0:41

14 Calling It a Day Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 1:29

15 Remember Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук 2:31