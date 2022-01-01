|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Moment of Impact
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|1:24
|2
|Come Home With Me
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|2:38
|3
|When We Met
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|2:20
|4
|First Base
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|1:21
|5
|Tomorrow Will Be Better
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|0:45
|6
|An Outsider
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|1:14
|7
|An Awkward Hug
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|1:46
|8
|Did I Keep a Journal?
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|0:22
|9
|I Could Never Get You Out of Here
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|1:19
|10
|Packing It Up
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|2:52
|11
|A Good Life Again
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|2:57
|12
|A Few Questions
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|1:07
|13
|Hard for Me Too
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|0:41
|14
|Calling It a Day
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|1:29
|15
|Remember
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|2:31
|16
|Wedding Vows (Bonus Track)
|Rachel Portman, Майкл Брук
|2:02