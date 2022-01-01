Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Линкольн для адвоката Линкольн для адвоката
Киноафиша Фильмы Линкольн для адвоката Музыка из фильма «Линкольн для адвоката» (2011)
The Lincoln Lawyer Линкольн для адвоката 2011 / США
7.2 Оцените
29 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Линкольн для адвоката» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
The Lincoln Lawyer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Bobby "Blue" Bland, Marcus "Seige" White, Big Hollis, Erick Sermon, Marvin Gaye, Eric B. & Rakim, Kavinsky, Lovefoxxx, Danny Chaimson & The 11th Hour, Ari Hest, Citizen Cope, Colin Smith, Cinema Guitar Works, Setty & The Miracle, deadmau5, Kaskade, Gang Starr, Marlena Shaw, Ya Boy
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ain't No Love In the Heart of the City Bobby "Blue" Bland 3:51
2 Lincoln Lawyer Marcus "Seige" White, Big Hollis 3:17
3 Music Erick Sermon, Marvin Gaye 3:45
4 Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B. & Rakim 4:22
5 Nightcall Kavinsky, Lovefoxxx 4:19
6 Bobblehead Girl Danny Chaimson & The 11th Hour 4:05
7 Now Ari Hest 4:01
8 107 Degrees Citizen Cope 5:09
9 The Wilderness Colin Smith 4:14
10 Hot Lazy Porch Swing Cinema Guitar Works 3:01
11 Suspect Setty & The Miracle 3:45
12 I Remember deadmau5, Kaskade 9:09
13 Moment of Truth Gang Starr 4:09
14 California Soul (Lincoln Lawyer Remix) Marlena Shaw, Ya Boy 3:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Линкольн для адвоката» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Линкольн для адвоката» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Приложение киноафиши