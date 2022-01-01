|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ain't No Love In the Heart of the City
|Bobby "Blue" Bland
|3:51
|2
|Lincoln Lawyer
|Marcus "Seige" White, Big Hollis
|3:17
|3
|Music
|Erick Sermon, Marvin Gaye
|3:45
|4
|Don't Sweat the Technique
|Eric B. & Rakim
|4:22
|5
|Nightcall
|Kavinsky, Lovefoxxx
|4:19
|6
|Bobblehead Girl
|Danny Chaimson & The 11th Hour
|4:05
|7
|Now
|Ari Hest
|4:01
|8
|107 Degrees
|Citizen Cope
|5:09
|9
|The Wilderness
|Colin Smith
|4:14
|10
|Hot Lazy Porch Swing
|Cinema Guitar Works
|3:01
|11
|Suspect
|Setty & The Miracle
|3:45
|12
|I Remember
|deadmau5, Kaskade
|9:09
|13
|Moment of Truth
|Gang Starr
|4:09
|14
|California Soul (Lincoln Lawyer Remix)
|Marlena Shaw, Ya Boy
|3:10