Еще один год Еще один год
Музыка из фильма «Еще один год» (2010)
Another Year Еще один год 2010 / Великобритания
6.8 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Еще один год» (2010)

Another Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Another Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 46 композиций. Gary Yershon, Gary Yershon, Terry Davis
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Another Year: Opening Credits Gary Yershon 3:02
2 Another Year: Bar To Garden Gary Yershon 1:05
3 Another Year: Mary Goes To Dinner Gary Yershon 0:38
4 Another Year: 1st Bedtime Gary Yershon 1:26
5 Another Year: From Mary To the Allotment Gary Yershon 1:02
6 Another Year: Spring Into Summer Gary Yershon 1:02
7 Another Year: 2nd Bedtime Gary Yershon 0:30
8 Another Year: Allotment To Golf Gary Yershon 1:07
9 Another Year: Golf To Barbecue Gary Yershon 0:46
10 Another Year: On the Swing Gary Yershon 0:33
11 Another Year: In the Fridge Gary Yershon 0:17
12 Another Year: To the Station Gary Yershon 2:44
13 Another Year: At the Station Gary Yershon 0:24
14 Another Year: Summer Into Autumn Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:02
15 Another Year: Into Winter Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:59
16 Another Year: To the Funeral Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:32
17 Another Year: Packing Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:15
18 Another Year: Round the Dinner Table Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:03
19 Another Year: End Credits Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 3:28
20 Happy-Go-Lucky: Opening Credits Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 4:04
21 Happy-Go-Lucky: Back From the Club Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:31
22 Happy-Go-Lucky: Gathering Stuff Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:27
23 Happy-Go-Lucky: To School Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:58
24 Happy-Go-Lucky: Trampoline 1 Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:30
25 Happy-Go-Lucky: 1st Lesson Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:03
26 Trampoline 2 Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:13
27 Happy-Go-Lucky: To the Physio Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:59
28 Happy-Go-Lucky: Better Back Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:26
29 Happy-Go-Lucky: 2nd Lesson Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:14
30 Happy-Go-Lucky: Ballistic Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:35
31 Happy-Go-Lucky: Flamenco Class Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:00
32 Happy-Go-Lucky: Bullying Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:39
33 Happy-Go-Lucky: Into the Dark Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:22
34 Happy-Go-Lucky: In the Dark Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:05
35 Happy-Go-Lucky: Walking Home Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:49
36 Happy-Go-Lucky: 4th Lesson Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:54
37 Happy-Go-Lucky: Watch Your Speed Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:42
38 Happy-Go-Lucky: Journey To Southend Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 2:15
39 Happy-Go-Lucky: On the Front Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:28
40 Happy-Go-Lucky: Driving Home Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:43
41 Happy-Go-Lucky: Beautiful Sky Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:34
42 Happy-Go-Lucky: Nice Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:56
43 Happy-Go-Lucky: To the Car Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 0:31
44 Happy-Go-Lucky: 5th Lesson Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:51
45 Happy-Go-Lucky: After the Storm Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 1:52
46 Happy-Go-Lucky: End and Credits Gary Yershon, Terry Davis / Gary Yershon 3:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Еще один год» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Еще один год» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
