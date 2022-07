1 The Big Ben Tune Anton Karas 0:18

2 Main Title - Holly Martin Arrives in Vienna Anton Karas 3:24

3 Harry Lime's False Burial Anton Karas 2:36

4 Holly Encounters Anna Anton Karas 0:44

5 Meeting of Conspirators At the Bridge - Holly And Anna Talk About Harry Anton Karas 4:38

6 Holly Is Accused of Homicide Anton Karas 1:01

7 Martins Is Harassed By the Mob Anton Karas 0:33

8 Martins Runs Away Anton Karas 0:51

9 Calloway Persuades Martins About Harry's Crimes Anton Karas 0:33

10 Holly Gets Drunk At the Casanova Club Anton Karas 0:37

11 Holly Brings Flowers to Anna and Lets Her Know About His Feelings Anton Karas 5:34

12 Holly Runs After Harry's Shadow Anton Karas 2:21

13 Anna Is Arrested By the International Police Anton Karas 4:29

14 Holly and Harry Meet At the Prater's Wheel Anton Karas 6:08

15 Trap to Catch Harry Anton Karas 4:01

16 Harry Lime's Escape Anton Karas 8:06

17 Harry's Funeral Anton Karas 1:12

18 Anna Walks Away - Alone - End Anton Karas 1:43

19 Anton Karas' Performance At a London Club Anton Karas 2:52