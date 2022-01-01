Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Красная шапочка Красная шапочка
Red Riding Hood Красная шапочка 2011 / США
66 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Красная шапочка» (2011)

Red Riding Hood (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Red Riding Hood (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Brian Reitzell, Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес, Fever Ray, Anthony Gonzalez, Brian Reitzell, The Big Pink
1 Towers of the Void Brian Reitzell / Anthony Gonzalez 2:32
2 Kids Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 1:54
3 Dead Sister Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 2:00
4 The Wolf Fever Ray / Van Rivers 4:39
5 Mt. Grimoor Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 2:43
6 Tavern Stalker Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 0:44
7 Grandma's House Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 1:26
8 Keep the Streets Empty For Me Fever Ray / Cecilia Nordlund 5:34
9 Wolf Attack Suite Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 5:03
10 Just a Fragment of You Anthony Gonzalez, Brian Reitzell / Brian Reitzell 4:39
11 The Reveal Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 6:09
12 Finale Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес 1:34
13 End Suite Brian Reitzell / Robbie Furze 5:30
14 Crystal Visions The Big Pink / Robbie Furze 5:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Красная шапочка» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Красная шапочка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
