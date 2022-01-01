|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Towers of the Void
|Brian Reitzell / Anthony Gonzalez
|2:32
|2
|Kids
|Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|1:54
|3
|Dead Sister
|Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|2:00
|4
|The Wolf
|Fever Ray / Van Rivers
|4:39
|5
|Mt. Grimoor
|Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|2:43
|6
|Tavern Stalker
|Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|0:44
|7
|Grandma's House
|Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|1:26
|8
|Keep the Streets Empty For Me
|Fever Ray / Cecilia Nordlund
|5:34
|9
|Wolf Attack Suite
|Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|5:03
|10
|Just a Fragment of You
|Anthony Gonzalez, Brian Reitzell / Brian Reitzell
|4:39
|11
|The Reveal
|Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|6:09
|12
|Finale
|Brian Reitzell, Алекс Хеффес / Алекс Хеффес
|1:34
|13
|End Suite
|Brian Reitzell / Robbie Furze
|5:30
|14
|Crystal Visions
|The Big Pink / Robbie Furze
|5:48