Очень страшное кино 5 Очень страшное кино 5
Scary Movie 5 Очень страшное кино 5 2013 / США
6.0 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 3.5
Музыка из фильма «Очень страшное кино 5» (2013)

Scary Movie 5 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Scary Movie 5 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Hyper Crush, Dug, Blind Truth, Georgia Harris, Marcus Latief Scott, Hit Feeling Productions, John Costello, Apollo Symphony Orchestra, The League, Tarik NuClothes, Bellringer, D.J. FiFi, , Yuri Botnari, Pete Peterkin, MicLordz, Sauce Funky
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Werk Me Hyper Crush 3:51
2 Way Out Willie Dug 2:19
3 I Want Her (feat. Georgia Harris) Blind Truth, Georgia Harris 3:04
4 How You Girlz Git Down Marcus Latief Scott 3:41
5 Everybody Feel It Hit Feeling Productions 3:23
6 Electricity John Costello 1:47
7 Lakme – Flower Duet Apollo Symphony Orchestra 3:29
8 Thunder The League 4:16
9 Pimp Cup Tarik NuClothes 2:12
10 Right There Bellringer 3:35
11 Livin' Loud D.J. FiFi 3:34
12 Swan Lake (Waltz of Flowers) , Yuri Botnari 2:59
13 Somewhere In This World Pete Peterkin 3:16
14 Ready For War MicLordz, Sauce Funky 3:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Очень страшное кино 5» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Очень страшное кино 5» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
