Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Другой мир: Пробуждение Другой мир: Пробуждение
Киноафиша Фильмы Другой мир: Пробуждение Музыка из фильма «Другой мир: Пробуждение» (2012)
Underworld: Awakening Другой мир: Пробуждение 2012 / США
7.6 Оцените
43 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Другой мир: Пробуждение» (2012)

Вся информация о фильме
Underworld Awakening (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Underworld Awakening (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Evanescence, Lacey Sturm, Geno Lenardo, LINKIN PARK, The Cure, Stella Katsoudas, Geno Lenardo, Ministry, Lacuna Coil, The Naked and Famous, Black Light Burns, William Control, Civil Twilight, & SONS, 8mm, Ryan T. Hope, Geno Lenardo, Combichrist, Collide, Justin Lassen, Silent Fury
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Made of Stone (Renholdër Remix) Evanescence 3:16
2 Heavy Prey Lacey Sturm, Geno Lenardo 4:16
3 Blackout (Renholdër Remix) LINKIN PARK 5:04
4 Apart (Renholdër Remix) The Cure 6:38
5 Killer & a Queen Stella Katsoudas, Geno Lenardo 5:35
6 Watch Yourself (Renholdër Remix) Ministry 4:15
7 Trip the Darkness (Ben Weinman Remix) Lacuna Coil 3:46
8 Young Blood (Renholdër Remix) The Naked and Famous 4:07
9 It Rapes All In Its Path Black Light Burns 5:54
10 The Posthumous Letter William Control 4:04
11 How’m I Supposed to Die Civil Twilight 3:20
12 Consolation Prize & SONS 3:29
13 Liar (Revenant mix by 8MM) 8mm 7:03
14 You Won't See the Light Ryan T. Hope, Geno Lenardo 3:53
15 Bottle of Pain Combichrist 4:06
16 Intruder Collide 4:38
17 Exit Wounds (feat. Silent Fury) [Justin Lassen Remix] Justin Lassen, Silent Fury 4:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Другой мир: Пробуждение» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Другой мир: Пробуждение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши