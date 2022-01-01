|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Made of Stone (Renholdër Remix)
|Evanescence
|3:16
|2
|Heavy Prey
|Lacey Sturm, Geno Lenardo
|4:16
|3
|Blackout (Renholdër Remix)
|LINKIN PARK
|5:04
|4
|Apart (Renholdër Remix)
|The Cure
|6:38
|5
|Killer & a Queen
|Stella Katsoudas, Geno Lenardo
|5:35
|6
|Watch Yourself (Renholdër Remix)
|Ministry
|4:15
|7
|Trip the Darkness (Ben Weinman Remix)
|Lacuna Coil
|3:46
|8
|Young Blood (Renholdër Remix)
|The Naked and Famous
|4:07
|9
|It Rapes All In Its Path
|Black Light Burns
|5:54
|10
|The Posthumous Letter
|William Control
|4:04
|11
|How’m I Supposed to Die
|Civil Twilight
|3:20
|12
|Consolation Prize
|& SONS
|3:29
|13
|Liar (Revenant mix by 8MM)
|8mm
|7:03
|14
|You Won't See the Light
|Ryan T. Hope, Geno Lenardo
|3:53
|15
|Bottle of Pain
|Combichrist
|4:06
|16
|Intruder
|Collide
|4:38
|17
|Exit Wounds (feat. Silent Fury) [Justin Lassen Remix]
|Justin Lassen, Silent Fury
|4:03