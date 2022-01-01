|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Leaving Detroit
|James Horner
|2:55
|2
|Looking for Mr. Han
|James Horner
|1:29
|3
|Kung Fu Heaven
|James Horner
|1:19
|4
|"I Want to Go Home" / The Forbidden City
|James Horner
|4:29
|5
|The Lunchroom
|James Horner
|2:29
|6
|Backstreet Beating
|James Horner
|3:34
|7
|Han’s Kung Fu
|James Horner
|1:39
|8
|Ancient Chinese Medicine
|James Horner
|1:26
|9
|Beijing Valentine
|James Horner
|1:34
|10
|Mei Ying's Kiss
|James Horner
|3:23
|11
|Jacket On, Jacket Off
|James Horner
|2:32
|12
|Journey to the Spiritual Mountain
|James Horner
|8:49
|13
|Hard Training
|James Horner
|1:21
|14
|All Work and No Play
|James Horner
|1:41
|15
|From Master to Student to Master
|James Horner
|10:33
|16
|Dre's Gift and Apology
|James Horner
|3:07
|17
|Tournament Time
|James Horner
|5:09
|18
|Final Contest
|James Horner
|6:48