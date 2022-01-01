Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Каратэ-пацан» (2010)
The Karate Kid Каратэ-пацан 2010 / США
92 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Каратэ-пацан» (2010)

The Karate Kid (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Karate Kid (Music from the Motion Picture) 18 композиций. James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Leaving Detroit James Horner 2:55
2 Looking for Mr. Han James Horner 1:29
3 Kung Fu Heaven James Horner 1:19
4 "I Want to Go Home" / The Forbidden City James Horner 4:29
5 The Lunchroom James Horner 2:29
6 Backstreet Beating James Horner 3:34
7 Han’s Kung Fu James Horner 1:39
8 Ancient Chinese Medicine James Horner 1:26
9 Beijing Valentine James Horner 1:34
10 Mei Ying's Kiss James Horner 3:23
11 Jacket On, Jacket Off James Horner 2:32
12 Journey to the Spiritual Mountain James Horner 8:49
13 Hard Training James Horner 1:21
14 All Work and No Play James Horner 1:41
15 From Master to Student to Master James Horner 10:33
16 Dre's Gift and Apology James Horner 3:07
17 Tournament Time James Horner 5:09
18 Final Contest James Horner 6:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Каратэ-пацан» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Каратэ-пацан» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
