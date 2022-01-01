Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Последняя песня Последняя песня
Киноафиша Фильмы Последняя песня Музыка из фильма «Последняя песня» (2010)
The Last Song Последняя песня 2010 / США
Музыка из фильма «Последняя песня» (2010)

The Last Song (Original Soundtrack)
The Last Song (Original Soundtrack) 16 композиций. OneRepublic, VHS or Beta, Eskimo Joe, Miley Cyrus, The Paper Raincoat, Ra Ra Riot, José González, Iron & Wine, Maroon 5, Alpha Rev, Edwin McCain, Allstar Weekend, Valora, The Raveonettes, Aaron Zigman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Tyrant OneRepublic 5:05
2 Bring On the Comets VHS or Beta 4:03
3 Setting Sun Eskimo Joe 3:49
4 When I Look At You Miley Cyrus 4:10
5 Brooklyn Blurs The Paper Raincoat 4:16
6 Can You Tell Ra Ra Riot 2:42
7 Down the Line José González 3:11
8 Each Coming Night Iron & Wine 3:26
9 I Hope You Find It Miley Cyrus 3:55
10 She Will Be Loved Maroon 5 4:16
11 New Morning Alpha Rev 3:45
12 Broke Down Hearted Wonderland Edwin McCain 3:02
13 A Different Side of Me Allstar Weekend 3:09
14 No Matter What Valora 3:32
15 Heart of Stone The Raveonettes 3:55
16 Steve's Theme Aaron Zigman 3:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Последняя песня» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Последняя песня» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
