|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Tyrant
|OneRepublic
|5:05
|2
|Bring On the Comets
|VHS or Beta
|4:03
|3
|Setting Sun
|Eskimo Joe
|3:49
|4
|When I Look At You
|Miley Cyrus
|4:10
|5
|Brooklyn Blurs
|The Paper Raincoat
|4:16
|6
|Can You Tell
|Ra Ra Riot
|2:42
|7
|Down the Line
|José González
|3:11
|8
|Each Coming Night
|Iron & Wine
|3:26
|9
|I Hope You Find It
|Miley Cyrus
|3:55
|10
|She Will Be Loved
|Maroon 5
|4:16
|11
|New Morning
|Alpha Rev
|3:45
|12
|Broke Down Hearted Wonderland
|Edwin McCain
|3:02
|13
|A Different Side of Me
|Allstar Weekend
|3:09
|14
|No Matter What
|Valora
|3:32
|15
|Heart of Stone
|The Raveonettes
|3:55
|16
|Steve's Theme
|Aaron Zigman
|3:19