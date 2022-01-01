Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Мармадюк Мармадюк
Киноафиша Фильмы Мармадюк Музыка из фильма «Мармадюк» (2010)
Marmaduke Мармадюк 2010 / США
7.5 Оцените
38 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Мармадюк» (2010)

Вся информация о фильме
Marmaduke (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Marmaduke (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 30 композиций. Christopher Lennertz
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Uncool For School Christopher Lennertz 0:58
2 Same Dog Different Floor Christopher Lennertz 0:36
3 Meet the Two-Leggers Christopher Lennertz 1:58
4 Minty Breath Christopher Lennertz 1:09
5 Bathtime Christopher Lennertz 0:39
6 Barkanova 101 Christopher Lennertz 1:46
7 Moving Day Christopher Lennertz 1:24
8 Dog Park Christopher Lennertz 1:08
9 Beach Talk Christopher Lennertz 1:27
10 Meet the Mutts Christopher Lennertz 1:03
11 Bee! Christopher Lennertz 1:13
12 Dad's Attempt Christopher Lennertz 0:56
13 Bosco Christopher Lennertz 1:20
14 Bosco's Right Christopher Lennertz 1:14
15 Pedigree Crashers Christopher Lennertz 1:22
16 Dog Trainer Christopher Lennertz 0:52
17 I Smell a Cat Christopher Lennertz 1:17
18 Mad Dogged Christopher Lennertz 1:54
19 Junkyard Date Christopher Lennertz 1:12
20 Jealous Mazy Christopher Lennertz 2:01
21 Keep a Secret Christopher Lennertz 0:59
22 Hang 20 Christopher Lennertz 2:14
23 Ex Top Dog Christopher Lennertz 1:20
24 Back Yard Vs Couch Christopher Lennertz 3:32
25 Peace Offering / Running Away Christopher Lennertz 1:30
26 Chupadogra Christopher Lennertz 3:13
27 The Search Christopher Lennertz 4:12
28 Saving Marmaduke Christopher Lennertz 3:39
29 It's Over / Dogfrontation Christopher Lennertz 4:52
30 Looking Good Christopher Lennertz 1:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мармадюк» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мармадюк» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши