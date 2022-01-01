|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Uncool For School
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:58
|2
|Same Dog Different Floor
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:36
|3
|Meet the Two-Leggers
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:58
|4
|Minty Breath
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:09
|5
|Bathtime
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:39
|6
|Barkanova 101
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:46
|7
|Moving Day
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:24
|8
|Dog Park
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:08
|9
|Beach Talk
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:27
|10
|Meet the Mutts
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:03
|11
|Bee!
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:13
|12
|Dad's Attempt
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:56
|13
|Bosco
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:20
|14
|Bosco's Right
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:14
|15
|Pedigree Crashers
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:22
|16
|Dog Trainer
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:52
|17
|I Smell a Cat
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:17
|18
|Mad Dogged
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:54
|19
|Junkyard Date
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:12
|20
|Jealous Mazy
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:01
|21
|Keep a Secret
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:59
|22
|Hang 20
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:14
|23
|Ex Top Dog
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:20
|24
|Back Yard Vs Couch
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:32
|25
|Peace Offering / Running Away
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:30
|26
|Chupadogra
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:13
|27
|The Search
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:12
|28
|Saving Marmaduke
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:39
|29
|It's Over / Dogfrontation
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:52
|30
|Looking Good
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:24