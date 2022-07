1 In the Beginning... David Julyan 1:02

2 The Cabin In the Woods David Julyan 1:57

3 Beware the Harbinger David Julyan 2:05

4 What Could Go Wrong David Julyan 1:23

5 Places, Everyone David Julyan 2:41

6 The Cellar David Julyan 3:04

7 The Diary of Patience Buckner David Julyan 2:24

8 Hadley's Lament David Julyan 0:40

9 We're Not the Only Ones Watching David Julyan 4:59

10 I Thought There'd Be Stars David Julyan 2:49

11 We Are Abandoned David Julyan 1:58

12 The Cabinets Will Have To Wait David Julyan 2:31

13 For Jules David Julyan 2:41

14 Whatever Happens, We Have To Stay Calm David Julyan 2:20

15 And Lo! Fornicus David Julyan 3:08

16 420 David Julyan 1:26

17 Herald the Pale Horse (Hadley's Lament Redux) David Julyan 3:11

18 This We Offer In Humility and Fear David Julyan 1:44

19 Punished For What? David Julyan 3:39

20 Patience's Lullaby David Julyan 1:25