|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Theme
|Alex North
|2:22
|2
|Rendezvous
|Alex North
|2:33
|3
|New Life
|Alex North
|0:44
|4
|Roslyn (AKA Misfits Theme)
|Alex North
|1:59
|5
|Love's Reverie
|Alex North
|4:07
|6
|Love Idyll
|Alex North
|1:30
|7
|Paddleball
|Alex North
|2:24
|8
|Reno Bar Dance
|Alex North
|2:03
|9
|Compassion (Compassion for Guido)
|Alex North
|4:02
|10
|Help
|Alex North
|3:22
|11
|The Round-Up - Suite (Disagreement / Round-Up / Chase / Tension)
|Alex North
|14:36
|12
|Trying for Freedom
|Alex North
|2:50
|13
|Resolved, Pt. 1
|Alex North
|2:43
|14
|Resolved (End Title)
|Alex North
|2:57