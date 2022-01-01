Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Погребенный заживо
Buried Погребенный заживо 2010 / Испания
8.1 Оцените
55 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Погребенный заживо» (2010)

Buried (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Buried (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Victor Reyes, Garret Wall, The Breath-No-Brother
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Buried (Main Titles) Victor Reyes 2:30
2 Thanks for Calling the Conroys Victor Reyes 1:17
3 You American? Then You Soldier Victor Reyes 2:57
4 Don't Be Sorry, Just Help Me! Victor Reyes 2:26
5 I Was Informed of What's Going On Victor Reyes 1:33
6 Ssssnake! Victor Reyes 3:08
7 A Kid from New Hampshire Victor Reyes 2:38
8 Make Video Now Victor Reyes 0:18
9 Chicago Field Office Victor Reyes 2:35
10 Is This Paulie? (You Get Money! And My Name Is Paul Conroy) Victor Reyes 4:22
11 It´s a Bunch of Lies (The Crack) Victor Reyes 4:37
12 Can You Track My Cell Signal? Victor Reyes 1:55
13 I Got You Victor Reyes 2:31
14 They're Dead Victor Reyes 3:14
15 You´re a Piece of Shit Victor Reyes 4:35
16 I Should Have Listened to You Victor Reyes 2:48
17 You Show Blood Victor Reyes 3:42
18 I'm Sorry Paul, I'm So Sorry Victor Reyes 2:54
19 In the Lap of the Mountain Garret Wall, The Breath-No-Brother / Garret Wall 4:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Погребенный заживо» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Погребенный заживо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
