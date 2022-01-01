|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Buried (Main Titles)
|Victor Reyes
|2:30
|2
|Thanks for Calling the Conroys
|Victor Reyes
|1:17
|3
|You American? Then You Soldier
|Victor Reyes
|2:57
|4
|Don't Be Sorry, Just Help Me!
|Victor Reyes
|2:26
|5
|I Was Informed of What's Going On
|Victor Reyes
|1:33
|6
|Ssssnake!
|Victor Reyes
|3:08
|7
|A Kid from New Hampshire
|Victor Reyes
|2:38
|8
|Make Video Now
|Victor Reyes
|0:18
|9
|Chicago Field Office
|Victor Reyes
|2:35
|10
|Is This Paulie? (You Get Money! And My Name Is Paul Conroy)
|Victor Reyes
|4:22
|11
|It´s a Bunch of Lies (The Crack)
|Victor Reyes
|4:37
|12
|Can You Track My Cell Signal?
|Victor Reyes
|1:55
|13
|I Got You
|Victor Reyes
|2:31
|14
|They're Dead
|Victor Reyes
|3:14
|15
|You´re a Piece of Shit
|Victor Reyes
|4:35
|16
|I Should Have Listened to You
|Victor Reyes
|2:48
|17
|You Show Blood
|Victor Reyes
|3:42
|18
|I'm Sorry Paul, I'm So Sorry
|Victor Reyes
|2:54
|19
|In the Lap of the Mountain
|Garret Wall, The Breath-No-Brother / Garret Wall
|4:09