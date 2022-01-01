Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
На глубине морской 3D На глубине морской 3D
Киноафиша Фильмы На глубине морской 3D Музыка из фильма «На глубине морской 3D» (2009)
Under The Sea 3D На глубине морской 3D 2009 / США / Канада
6.1 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «На глубине морской 3D» (2009)

Вся информация о фильме
Under the Sea (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Under the Sea (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon, Doris Day, Leah Erbe
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Volcano (Opening) Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 3:11
2 Sea Snakes Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 1:38
3 Creatures of the Triangle Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 3:48
4 Catfish Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 1:59
5 Squid and Garden Eels Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 2:49
6 Convicts Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 1:45
7 Great Barrier Reef Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 1:30
8 Turtle and the Jellyfish Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 3:37
9 Chambered Nautilus - Dead Coral Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 3:00
10 Cuttlefish Stalk Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 2:13
11 Muck Creatures Dance Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 1:29
12 Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps (Quizas, Quizas, Quizas) Doris Day 2:35
13 Sharks and Rays Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 2:24
14 Flyover - Cuttlefish Goodbye Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 5:28
15 Leafy Sea Dragon Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 3:39
16 Octopus's Garden Leah Erbe / Richard Starkey 2:50
17 Nautilus (Reprise) Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «На глубине морской 3D» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «На глубине морской 3D» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши