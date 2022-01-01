|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Volcano (Opening)
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|3:11
|2
|Sea Snakes
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|1:38
|3
|Creatures of the Triangle
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|3:48
|4
|Catfish
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|1:59
|5
|Squid and Garden Eels
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|2:49
|6
|Convicts
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|1:45
|7
|Great Barrier Reef
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|1:30
|8
|Turtle and the Jellyfish
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|3:37
|9
|Chambered Nautilus - Dead Coral
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|3:00
|10
|Cuttlefish Stalk
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|2:13
|11
|Muck Creatures Dance
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|1:29
|12
|Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps (Quizas, Quizas, Quizas)
|Doris Day
|2:35
|13
|Sharks and Rays
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|2:24
|14
|Flyover - Cuttlefish Goodbye
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|5:28
|15
|Leafy Sea Dragon
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|3:39
|16
|Octopus's Garden
|Leah Erbe / Richard Starkey
|2:50
|17
|Nautilus (Reprise)
|Micky Erbe and Maribeth Solomon / Maribeth Solomon
|2:27