Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Хэллоуин 2 Хэллоуин 2
Киноафиша Фильмы Хэллоуин 2 Музыка из фильма «Хэллоуин 2» (1981)
Halloween II Хэллоуин 2 1981 / США
6.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Хэллоуин 2» (1981)

Вся информация о фильме
Halloween II (Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [30th Anniversary Edition]
Halloween II (Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [30th Anniversary Edition] 18 композиций. John Carpenter, Alan Howarth, Alan Howarth, John Carpenter
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Halloween II Theme John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 4:30
2 Laurie's Theme John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 2:54
3 He Know's Where She Is John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:08
4 Laurie and Jimmy John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:05
5 Still He Kills John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 4:34
6 Shape In Laurie's Room Alan Howarth 1:37
7 Mrs. Alves John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:44
8 Flats In the Parking Lot John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:27
9 Michael's Sister John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:05
10 The Shape Stalks Again John Carpenter 3:04
11 Operation Room John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 1:51
12 Halloween II Suite A (Bonus Mix) John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 10:07
13 Halloween II Suite B (Bonus Mix) John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 5:06
14 Halloween II Suite C (Bonus Mix) John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 6:36
15 Halloween II Suite D (Bonus Mix) John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 3:50
16 Halloween II Suite E (Bonus Mix) John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 8:10
17 Halloween II Suite F John Carpenter, Alan Howarth 5:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хэллоуин 2» (1981) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хэллоуин 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Приложение киноафиши