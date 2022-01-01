|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Halloween II Theme
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|4:30
|2
|Laurie's Theme
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|2:54
|3
|He Know's Where She Is
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:08
|4
|Laurie and Jimmy
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:05
|5
|Still He Kills
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|4:34
|6
|Shape In Laurie's Room
|Alan Howarth
|1:37
|7
|Mrs. Alves
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:44
|8
|Flats In the Parking Lot
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:27
|9
|Michael's Sister
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:05
|10
|The Shape Stalks Again
|John Carpenter
|3:04
|11
|Operation Room
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|1:51
|12
|Halloween II Suite A (Bonus Mix)
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|10:07
|13
|Halloween II Suite B (Bonus Mix)
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|5:06
|14
|Halloween II Suite C (Bonus Mix)
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|6:36
|15
|Halloween II Suite D (Bonus Mix)
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|3:50
|16
|Halloween II Suite E (Bonus Mix)
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|8:10
|17
|Halloween II Suite F
|John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
|5:09