Самый клевый папа на свете Самый клевый папа на свете
Киноафиша Фильмы Самый клевый папа на свете Музыка из фильма «Самый клевый папа на свете» (2009)
World's Greatest Dad Самый клевый папа на свете 2009 / США
7.4 Оцените
13 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Самый клевый папа на свете» (2009)

World's Greatest Dad (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
World's Greatest Dad (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Kyle & Lance, Bruce Hornsby, Peggy Lee, Heather, Deadly Syndrome, Lance & Bonnie, Tom Kenney, Akron Family, Lance & Kyle, Inara George, Brenden Benson, Principal Anderson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Why Are We Listening to This? (Dialog) Kyle & Lance 0:05
2 Invisible Bruce Hornsby 3:38
3 It's a Good Day Peggy Lee 2:11
4 Milky White Skin (Dialog) Heather 0:28
5 I Hope I Become a Ghost Deadly Syndrome 4:10
6 Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby Bruce Hornsby 3:18
7 Your Dog's Staring At Me (Dialog) Lance & Bonnie 0:05
8 The Creeper Tom Kenney 2:14
9 Shadow Hand Bruce Hornsby 4:17
10 Don't Be Afraid, You're Already Dead Akron Family 4:37
11 Why Don't We Do Something (Dialog) Lance & Kyle 0:18
12 Genius Inara George 2:08
13 Tiny Spark Brenden Benson 3:16
14 Mandolin Rain Bruce Hornsby 5:02
15 Thank You Bruce Hornsby (Dialog) Principal Anderson 0:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Самый клевый папа на свете» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Самый клевый папа на свете» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
