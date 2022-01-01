|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Why Are We Listening to This? (Dialog)
|Kyle & Lance
|0:05
|2
|Invisible
|Bruce Hornsby
|3:38
|3
|It's a Good Day
|Peggy Lee
|2:11
|4
|Milky White Skin (Dialog)
|Heather
|0:28
|5
|I Hope I Become a Ghost
|Deadly Syndrome
|4:10
|6
|Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby
|Bruce Hornsby
|3:18
|7
|Your Dog's Staring At Me (Dialog)
|Lance & Bonnie
|0:05
|8
|The Creeper
|Tom Kenney
|2:14
|9
|Shadow Hand
|Bruce Hornsby
|4:17
|10
|Don't Be Afraid, You're Already Dead
|Akron Family
|4:37
|11
|Why Don't We Do Something (Dialog)
|Lance & Kyle
|0:18
|12
|Genius
|Inara George
|2:08
|13
|Tiny Spark
|Brenden Benson
|3:16
|14
|Mandolin Rain
|Bruce Hornsby
|5:02
|15
|Thank You Bruce Hornsby (Dialog)
|Principal Anderson
|0:04