1 Why Are We Listening to This? (Dialog) Kyle & Lance 0:05

2 Invisible Bruce Hornsby 3:38

3 It's a Good Day Peggy Lee 2:11

4 Milky White Skin (Dialog) Heather 0:28

5 I Hope I Become a Ghost Deadly Syndrome 4:10

6 Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby Bruce Hornsby 3:18

7 Your Dog's Staring At Me (Dialog) Lance & Bonnie 0:05

8 The Creeper Tom Kenney 2:14

9 Shadow Hand Bruce Hornsby 4:17

10 Don't Be Afraid, You're Already Dead Akron Family 4:37

11 Why Don't We Do Something (Dialog) Lance & Kyle 0:18

12 Genius Inara George 2:08

13 Tiny Spark Brenden Benson 3:16

14 Mandolin Rain Bruce Hornsby 5:02