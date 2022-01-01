|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Up With Titles
|Michael Giacchino
|0:53
|2
|We're In the Club Now
|Michael Giacchino
|0:43
|3
|Married Life
|Michael Giacchino
|4:11
|4
|Carl Goes Up
|Michael Giacchino
|3:33
|5
|52 Chachki Pickup
|Michael Giacchino
|1:14
|6
|Paradise Found
|Michael Giacchino
|1:04
|7
|Walkin' the House
|Michael Giacchino
|1:04
|8
|Three Dog Dash
|Michael Giacchino
|0:51
|9
|Kevin Beak'n
|Michael Giacchino
|1:14
|10
|Canine Conundrum
|Michael Giacchino
|2:04
|11
|The Nickel Tour
|Michael Giacchino
|0:53
|12
|The Explorer Motel
|Michael Giacchino
|1:26
|13
|Escape from Muntz Mountain
|Michael Giacchino
|2:43
|14
|Giving Muntz the Bird
|Michael Giacchino
|1:58
|15
|Stuff We Did
|Michael Giacchino
|2:13
|16
|Memories Can Weigh You Down
|Michael Giacchino
|1:22
|17
|The Small Mailman Returns
|Michael Giacchino
|3:12
|18
|He's Got the Bird
|Michael Giacchino
|0:29
|19
|Seizing the Spirit of Adventure
|Michael Giacchino
|5:20
|20
|It's Just a House
|Michael Giacchino
|1:59
|21
|The Ellie Badge
|Michael Giacchino
|1:30
|22
|Up With End Credits
|Michael Giacchino
|7:39
|23
|The Spirit of Adventure
|Michael Giacchino
|2:30
|24
|Carl's Maiden Voyage
|Skywalker Sound
|0:52
|25
|Muntz's Dark Reverie
|Skywalker Sound
|0:52
|26
|Meet Kevin In the Jungle
|Skywalker Sound
|1:32
|27
|Composing For Characters: Michael Giacchino Scores UP
|7:38