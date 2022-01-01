Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Вверх Вверх
Киноафиша Фильмы Вверх Музыка из мультфильма «Вверх» (2009)
Up Вверх 2009 / США
7.7 Оцените
120 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Вверх» (2009)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Up (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Up (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 27 композиций. Michael Giacchino, Skywalker Sound,
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Up With Titles Michael Giacchino 0:53
2 We're In the Club Now Michael Giacchino 0:43
3 Married Life Michael Giacchino 4:11
4 Carl Goes Up Michael Giacchino 3:33
5 52 Chachki Pickup Michael Giacchino 1:14
6 Paradise Found Michael Giacchino 1:04
7 Walkin' the House Michael Giacchino 1:04
8 Three Dog Dash Michael Giacchino 0:51
9 Kevin Beak'n Michael Giacchino 1:14
10 Canine Conundrum Michael Giacchino 2:04
11 The Nickel Tour Michael Giacchino 0:53
12 The Explorer Motel Michael Giacchino 1:26
13 Escape from Muntz Mountain Michael Giacchino 2:43
14 Giving Muntz the Bird Michael Giacchino 1:58
15 Stuff We Did Michael Giacchino 2:13
16 Memories Can Weigh You Down Michael Giacchino 1:22
17 The Small Mailman Returns Michael Giacchino 3:12
18 He's Got the Bird Michael Giacchino 0:29
19 Seizing the Spirit of Adventure Michael Giacchino 5:20
20 It's Just a House Michael Giacchino 1:59
21 The Ellie Badge Michael Giacchino 1:30
22 Up With End Credits Michael Giacchino 7:39
23 The Spirit of Adventure Michael Giacchino 2:30
24 Carl's Maiden Voyage Skywalker Sound 0:52
25 Muntz's Dark Reverie Skywalker Sound 0:52
26 Meet Kevin In the Jungle Skywalker Sound 1:32
27 Composing For Characters: Michael Giacchino Scores UP 7:38
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Вверх» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Вверх» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши