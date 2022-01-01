Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Происхождение Происхождение
Киноафиша Фильмы Происхождение Музыка из фильма «Происхождение» (2009)
Creation Происхождение 2009 / Великобритания
7.6 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Происхождение» (2009)

Creation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Creation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Christopher Young
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Creation Christopher Young 2:27
2 The Ghost Pavane Christopher Young 2:31
3 Unity In Form Christopher Young 2:51
4 Cunning Gunning Christopher Young 2:31
5 Pleasure Perfect Christopher Young 4:44
6 To Emma Christopher Young 4:54
7 Partly Part Christopher Young 6:00
8 The Treatment At Malvern Christopher Young 2:21
9 A Struggle for Survival Christopher Young 3:45
10 The Giant Sloth of Punta Alta Christopher Young 1:46
11 Fuegian Children Christopher Young 2:06
12 You’ve Killed God, Sir Christopher Young 2:48
13 Knowing Everything I Now Know Christopher Young 5:17
14 Humility and Love Christopher Young 6:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Происхождение» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Происхождение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
