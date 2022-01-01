|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Creation
|Christopher Young
|2:27
|2
|The Ghost Pavane
|Christopher Young
|2:31
|3
|Unity In Form
|Christopher Young
|2:51
|4
|Cunning Gunning
|Christopher Young
|2:31
|5
|Pleasure Perfect
|Christopher Young
|4:44
|6
|To Emma
|Christopher Young
|4:54
|7
|Partly Part
|Christopher Young
|6:00
|8
|The Treatment At Malvern
|Christopher Young
|2:21
|9
|A Struggle for Survival
|Christopher Young
|3:45
|10
|The Giant Sloth of Punta Alta
|Christopher Young
|1:46
|11
|Fuegian Children
|Christopher Young
|2:06
|12
|You’ve Killed God, Sir
|Christopher Young
|2:48
|13
|Knowing Everything I Now Know
|Christopher Young
|5:17
|14
|Humility and Love
|Christopher Young
|6:21