1 Parking Lot David Buckley 3:10

2 The Ring David Buckley 1:31

3 Blood on the Stairs David Buckley 2:53

4 Chinese Dessert David Buckley 1:15

5 Official Business David Buckley 2:50

6 It's Raining Men David Buckley 2:16

7 Level 2 Mandarin David Buckley 1:46

8 Wax's Waltz David Buckley 1:52

9 Room with a View David Buckley 3:34

10 Parisian S******e David Buckley 1:30

11 Eye in the Sky David Buckley 0:52

12 The Scenic Route David Buckley 1:57

13 And Then There Were None David Buckley 1:27

14 Mirror of the Soul David Buckley 2:55

15 Can We Go Home? David Buckley 1:18

16 Trigger Unhappy David Buckley 1:04

17 Rose David Buckley 4:01

18 Let Me Help You David Buckley 2:05

19 Welcome to Paris, Baby David Buckley 4:51