Ниндзя Ниндзя
Киноафиша Фильмы Ниндзя Музыка из фильма «Ниндзя» (2009)
Ninja Ниндзя 2009 / США
6.5 Оцените
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Ниндзя» (2009)

Ninja (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ninja (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Stephen Edwards
Ninja (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ninja (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Stephen Edwards
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Stephen Edwards 2:18
2 Fight Ejection Stephen Edwards 3:45
3 History Lesson Stephen Edwards 2:40
4 Learn from Casey Stephen Edwards 1:30
5 Theatre Massacre Stephen Edwards 2:40
6 Painful Past Stephen Edwards 1:49
7 Masazuka Turns Stephen Edwards 2:51
8 Mother Theme Stephen Edwards 1:31
9 Sensei Killed Stephen Edwards 5:19
10 Casey's Solemn Duty Stephen Edwards 1:14
11 Dart to Da Neck Stephen Edwards 1:10
12 Police Station Melee Stephen Edwards 4:18
13 Namiko in Trouble Stephen Edwards 3:57
14 Whoopass Latte Stephen Edwards 1:43
15 Yoroi Bitsu History Lesson Stephen Edwards 0:51
16 Casey the Ninja Stephen Edwards 4:50
17 Ninja Honor Stephen Edwards 3:49
18 Namiko's Waltz Stephen Edwards 1:22
19 End Credits Stephen Edwards 3:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ниндзя» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ниндзя» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
