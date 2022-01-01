Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Муха» (1986)
The Fly Муха 1986 / США / Канада / Великобритания
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Муха» (1986)

The Fly, The Fly II (Original Motion Picture Soundtracks)
The Fly, The Fly II (Original Motion Picture Soundtracks) 35 композиций. Howard Shore, Christopher Young
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Fly: Main Title Howard Shore 1:54
2 The Fly: Plasma Pool Howard Shore 1:54
3 The Fly: The Last Visit Howard Shore 2:25
4 The Fly: Stathis Enters Howard Shore 2:20
5 The Fly: The Phone Call Howard Shore 2:07
6 The Fly: Seth Goes Through Howard Shore 2:03
7 The Fly: Ronnie Comes Back Howard Shore 0:55
8 The Fly: The Jump Howard Shore 1:20
9 The Fly: Seth and the Fly Howard Shore 2:21
10 The Fly: Particle Magazine Howard Shore 1:02
11 The Fly: The Armwrestle Howard Shore 0:51
12 The Fly: Brundlefly Howard Shore 1:43
13 The Fly: Ronnie's Visit Howard Shore 0:35
14 The Fly: The Street Howard Shore 0:43
15 The Fly: The Stairs Howard Shore 1:25
16 The Fly: The Fingernails Howard Shore 2:35
17 The Fly: Baboon Teleportation Howard Shore 0:58
18 The Fly: The Creature Howard Shore 2:08
19 The Fly: Steak Montage Howard Shore 0:59
20 The Fly: The Maggot / Fly Graphic Howard Shore 1:37
21 The Fly: Success With Baboon Howard Shore 0:58
22 The Fly: The Ultimate Family Howard Shore 1:59
23 The Fly: The Finale Howard Shore 2:49
24 The Fly II: The Fly II Christopher Young 1:52
25 The Fly II: Come Fly With Me Christopher Young 2:33
26 The Fly II: Fly Variations Christopher Young 6:23
27 The Fly II: Musca Domestica Metastasis Christopher Young 7:22
28 The Fly II: The Spider and the Fly Christopher Young 1:35
29 The Fly II: More Is Coming Christopher Young 3:35
30 The Fly II: The Fly March Christopher Young 4:11
31 The Fly II: Accelerated Brundle Disease Christopher Young 4:17
32 The Fly II: Bay 17 Mysteries Christopher Young 2:39
33 The Fly II: Bartok Barbard Christopher Young 5:17
34 The Fly II: What's the Magic Word? Christopher Young 4:59
35 The Fly II: Dad Christopher Young 2:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Муха» (1986) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Муха» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
