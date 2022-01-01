|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Fly: Main Title
|Howard Shore
|1:54
|2
|The Fly: Plasma Pool
|Howard Shore
|1:54
|3
|The Fly: The Last Visit
|Howard Shore
|2:25
|4
|The Fly: Stathis Enters
|Howard Shore
|2:20
|5
|The Fly: The Phone Call
|Howard Shore
|2:07
|6
|The Fly: Seth Goes Through
|Howard Shore
|2:03
|7
|The Fly: Ronnie Comes Back
|Howard Shore
|0:55
|8
|The Fly: The Jump
|Howard Shore
|1:20
|9
|The Fly: Seth and the Fly
|Howard Shore
|2:21
|10
|The Fly: Particle Magazine
|Howard Shore
|1:02
|11
|The Fly: The Armwrestle
|Howard Shore
|0:51
|12
|The Fly: Brundlefly
|Howard Shore
|1:43
|13
|The Fly: Ronnie's Visit
|Howard Shore
|0:35
|14
|The Fly: The Street
|Howard Shore
|0:43
|15
|The Fly: The Stairs
|Howard Shore
|1:25
|16
|The Fly: The Fingernails
|Howard Shore
|2:35
|17
|The Fly: Baboon Teleportation
|Howard Shore
|0:58
|18
|The Fly: The Creature
|Howard Shore
|2:08
|19
|The Fly: Steak Montage
|Howard Shore
|0:59
|20
|The Fly: The Maggot / Fly Graphic
|Howard Shore
|1:37
|21
|The Fly: Success With Baboon
|Howard Shore
|0:58
|22
|The Fly: The Ultimate Family
|Howard Shore
|1:59
|23
|The Fly: The Finale
|Howard Shore
|2:49
|24
|The Fly II: The Fly II
|Christopher Young
|1:52
|25
|The Fly II: Come Fly With Me
|Christopher Young
|2:33
|26
|The Fly II: Fly Variations
|Christopher Young
|6:23
|27
|The Fly II: Musca Domestica Metastasis
|Christopher Young
|7:22
|28
|The Fly II: The Spider and the Fly
|Christopher Young
|1:35
|29
|The Fly II: More Is Coming
|Christopher Young
|3:35
|30
|The Fly II: The Fly March
|Christopher Young
|4:11
|31
|The Fly II: Accelerated Brundle Disease
|Christopher Young
|4:17
|32
|The Fly II: Bay 17 Mysteries
|Christopher Young
|2:39
|33
|The Fly II: Bartok Barbard
|Christopher Young
|5:17
|34
|The Fly II: What's the Magic Word?
|Christopher Young
|4:59
|35
|The Fly II: Dad
|Christopher Young
|2:58