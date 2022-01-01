1 Main Title from "Home Alone" ("Somewhere in My Memory") John Williams 4:54

2 Holiday Flight John Williams 0:59

3 The House John Williams 2:27

4 Star of Bethlehem John Williams 2:51

5 Man of the House John Williams 4:33

6 White Christmas The Drifters / Irving Berlin 2:40

7 Scammed By a Kindergartner John Williams 3:55

8 Please Come Home for Christmas Southside Johnny Lyon / Gene Redd 2:41

9 Follow That Kid! John Williams 2:03

10 Making the Plane John Williams 0:52

11 O Holy Night John Williams / Адольф Адан 2:48

12 Carol of the Bells John Williams / Peter J. Wilhousky 1:25

13 Star of Bethlehem John Williams 2:59

14 Setting the Trap John Williams 2:16

15 Somewhere in My Memory (Chorus & Orchestra Version) John Williams 1:04

16 The Attack on the House John Williams 6:53

17 Mom Returns and Finale John Williams 4:20

18 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Mel Tormé / Ralph Blane 3:05