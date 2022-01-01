|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title from "Home Alone" ("Somewhere in My Memory")
|John Williams
|4:54
|2
|Holiday Flight
|John Williams
|0:59
|3
|The House
|John Williams
|2:27
|4
|Star of Bethlehem
|John Williams
|2:51
|5
|Man of the House
|John Williams
|4:33
|6
|White Christmas
|The Drifters / Irving Berlin
|2:40
|7
|Scammed By a Kindergartner
|John Williams
|3:55
|8
|Please Come Home for Christmas
|Southside Johnny Lyon / Gene Redd
|2:41
|9
|Follow That Kid!
|John Williams
|2:03
|10
|Making the Plane
|John Williams
|0:52
|11
|O Holy Night
|John Williams / Адольф Адан
|2:48
|12
|Carol of the Bells
|John Williams / Peter J. Wilhousky
|1:25
|13
|Star of Bethlehem
|John Williams
|2:59
|14
|Setting the Trap
|John Williams
|2:16
|15
|Somewhere in My Memory (Chorus & Orchestra Version)
|John Williams
|1:04
|16
|The Attack on the House
|John Williams
|6:53
|17
|Mom Returns and Finale
|John Williams
|4:20
|18
|Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
|Mel Tormé / Ralph Blane
|3:05
|19
|We Wish You a Merry Christmas / End Title
|John Williams
|4:15