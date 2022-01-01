Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Один дома
Музыка из фильма «Один дома» (1990)
Home Alone Один дома 1990 / США
7.9 Оцените
37 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Один дома» (1990)

Home Alone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [25th Anniversary Edition]
Home Alone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [25th Anniversary Edition] 19 композиций. John Williams, The Drifters, Southside Johnny Lyon, Mel Tormé
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title from "Home Alone" ("Somewhere in My Memory") John Williams 4:54
2 Holiday Flight John Williams 0:59
3 The House John Williams 2:27
4 Star of Bethlehem John Williams 2:51
5 Man of the House John Williams 4:33
6 White Christmas The Drifters / Irving Berlin 2:40
7 Scammed By a Kindergartner John Williams 3:55
8 Please Come Home for Christmas Southside Johnny Lyon / Gene Redd 2:41
9 Follow That Kid! John Williams 2:03
10 Making the Plane John Williams 0:52
11 O Holy Night John Williams / Адольф Адан 2:48
12 Carol of the Bells John Williams / Peter J. Wilhousky 1:25
13 Star of Bethlehem John Williams 2:59
14 Setting the Trap John Williams 2:16
15 Somewhere in My Memory (Chorus & Orchestra Version) John Williams 1:04
16 The Attack on the House John Williams 6:53
17 Mom Returns and Finale John Williams 4:20
18 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Mel Tormé / Ralph Blane 3:05
19 We Wish You a Merry Christmas / End Title John Williams 4:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Один дома» (1990) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Один дома» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
