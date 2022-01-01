Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Вундеркинды» (2000)
Wonder Boys Вундеркинды 2000 / Великобритания / США / Германия / Япония
7.3 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Вундеркинды» (2000)

Wonder Boys (Music from the Motion Picture)
Wonder Boys (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Bob Dylan, Buffalo Springfield, Tom Rush, , Tim Hardin, Little Willie John, Clarence Carter, Leonard Cohen, John Lennon, Van Morrison
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Things Have Changed Bob Dylan 5:07
2 A Child's Claim to Fame Buffalo Springfield / Richie Furay 2:10
3 No Regrets Tom Rush 3:51
4 Old Man Neil Young 3:21
5 Shooting Star Bob Dylan / B. Dylan 3:08
6 Reason to Believe Tim Hardin 1:57
7 Need Your Love So Bad Little Willie John 2:15
8 Not Dark Yet Bob Dylan / B. Dylan 6:27
9 Slip Away Clarence Carter / Marcus Daniels 2:30
10 Waiting for the Miracle Leonard Cohen / S. Robinson 7:40
11 Buckets of Rain Bob Dylan / B. Dylan 3:21
12 Watching the Wheels John Lennon 3:29
13 Philosopher's Stone Van Morrison 6:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Вундеркинды» (2000) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Вундеркинды» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
