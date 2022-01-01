|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Things Have Changed
|Bob Dylan
|5:07
|2
|A Child's Claim to Fame
|Buffalo Springfield / Richie Furay
|2:10
|3
|No Regrets
|Tom Rush
|3:51
|4
|Old Man
|Neil Young
|3:21
|5
|Shooting Star
|Bob Dylan / B. Dylan
|3:08
|6
|Reason to Believe
|Tim Hardin
|1:57
|7
|Need Your Love So Bad
|Little Willie John
|2:15
|8
|Not Dark Yet
|Bob Dylan / B. Dylan
|6:27
|9
|Slip Away
|Clarence Carter / Marcus Daniels
|2:30
|10
|Waiting for the Miracle
|Leonard Cohen / S. Robinson
|7:40
|11
|Buckets of Rain
|Bob Dylan / B. Dylan
|3:21
|12
|Watching the Wheels
|John Lennon
|3:29
|13
|Philosopher's Stone
|Van Morrison
|6:03