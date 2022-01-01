|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Adaptation (Fat Boy Slim Remix)
|Картер Бёруэлл
|4:51
|2
|The Evolution of the Screenwriter
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:13
|3
|The Writer and the Crazy White Man
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:23
|4
|An Unashamed Passion
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:15
|5
|The Evolution of Evolution
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:08
|6
|On Judgement, Human or Otherwise
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:43
|7
|Whittle the World Down
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:53
|8
|On the Similarity of Human and Orchid Forms (Instrumental)
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:17
|9
|The Screenwriter's Nightmare
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:00
|10
|Approaching the Object of Desire
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:31
|11
|Shinier Than Any Ant
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:13
|12
|The Slough Pit of Creation
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:31
|13
|Adaptation Versus Immutability
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:34
|14
|Effects of Sibling Pressure
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:22
|15
|Evasion and Escape
|Картер Бёруэлл
|7:05
|16
|The Unexpressed Expressed
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:39
|17
|The Screenwriter's Nightmare (ZENO Remix)
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:56
|18
|Happy Together
|The Turtles
|2:54