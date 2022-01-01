Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Адаптация Адаптация
Adaptation. Адаптация 2002 / США
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Адаптация» (2002)

Adaptation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Adaptation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Картер Бёруэлл, The Turtles
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Adaptation (Fat Boy Slim Remix) Картер Бёруэлл 4:51
2 The Evolution of the Screenwriter Картер Бёруэлл 1:13
3 The Writer and the Crazy White Man Картер Бёруэлл 3:23
4 An Unashamed Passion Картер Бёруэлл 3:15
5 The Evolution of Evolution Картер Бёруэлл 2:08
6 On Judgement, Human or Otherwise Картер Бёруэлл 1:43
7 Whittle the World Down Картер Бёруэлл 1:53
8 On the Similarity of Human and Orchid Forms (Instrumental) Картер Бёруэлл 1:17
9 The Screenwriter's Nightmare Картер Бёруэлл 1:00
10 Approaching the Object of Desire Картер Бёруэлл 3:31
11 Shinier Than Any Ant Картер Бёруэлл 1:13
12 The Slough Pit of Creation Картер Бёруэлл 3:31
13 Adaptation Versus Immutability Картер Бёруэлл 2:34
14 Effects of Sibling Pressure Картер Бёруэлл 3:22
15 Evasion and Escape Картер Бёруэлл 7:05
16 The Unexpressed Expressed Картер Бёруэлл 1:39
17 The Screenwriter's Nightmare (ZENO Remix) Картер Бёруэлл 0:56
18 Happy Together The Turtles 2:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Адаптация» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Адаптация» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
