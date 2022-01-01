|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Discovery
|John Frizzell
|1:56
|2
|Falling Apart
|John Frizzell
|1:55
|3
|The Arctic Warrior
|John Frizzell
|1:39
|4
|The Deal
|John Frizzell
|3:16
|5
|The Antonia Graza
|John Frizzell
|3:20
|6
|Welcome Aboard
|John Frizzell
|1:55
|7
|How's It Going Up There?
|John Frizzell
|0:58
|8
|Falling Through
|John Frizzell
|0:57
|9
|Touring the Ship
|John Frizzell
|2:16
|10
|The Marie Celeste
|John Frizzell
|1:37
|11
|I Saw a Little Girl
|John Frizzell
|1:46
|12
|No Unexpected Guests
|John Frizzell
|2:13
|13
|Bullet Holes
|John Frizzell
|1:11
|14
|Cabina Di Capitano
|John Frizzell
|0:59
|15
|Katie Appears
|John Frizzell
|1:48
|16
|Meeting the Captain
|John Frizzell
|2:45
|17
|The Bodies
|John Frizzell
|1:25
|18
|Francesca Appears
|John Frizzell
|1:30
|19
|The Freezer
|John Frizzell
|1:11
|20
|Finding Gold
|John Frizzell
|1:32
|21
|Work To Do
|John Frizzell
|1:55
|22
|Santos Dies
|John Frizzell
|1:24
|23
|My Little Box
|John Frizzell
|4:08
|24
|Go To Hell
|John Frizzell
|1:56
|25
|Bon Appetite
|John Frizzell
|1:59
|26
|Katie's Dolls
|John Frizzell
|1:23
|27
|The Ballroom Reverts
|John Frizzell
|1:38
|28
|Francesca's Theme
|John Frizzell
|1:02
|29
|Epps Meets Katie
|John Frizzell
|1:46
|30
|Survivor
|John Frizzell
|1:14
|31
|Katie Disappears
|John Frizzell
|1:15
|32
|The Fight
|John Frizzell
|2:35
|33
|Repairs
|John Frizzell
|1:30
|34
|Underwater
|John Frizzell
|2:01
|35
|Greer's Body
|John Frizzell
|1:00
|36
|Murphy's Body
|John Frizzell
|1:20
|37
|I Guess It's Over
|John Frizzell
|5:34
|38
|The Graza Explodes
|John Frizzell
|0:41
|39
|The Souls Ascend
|John Frizzell
|3:24