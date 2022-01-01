Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Корабль-призрак Корабль-призрак
Музыка из фильма «Корабль-призрак» (2002)
Ghost Ship Корабль-призрак 2002 / США
6.9 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Корабль-призрак» (2002)

Ghost Ship (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ghost Ship (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 39 композиций. John Frizzell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Discovery John Frizzell 1:56
2 Falling Apart John Frizzell 1:55
3 The Arctic Warrior John Frizzell 1:39
4 The Deal John Frizzell 3:16
5 The Antonia Graza John Frizzell 3:20
6 Welcome Aboard John Frizzell 1:55
7 How's It Going Up There? John Frizzell 0:58
8 Falling Through John Frizzell 0:57
9 Touring the Ship John Frizzell 2:16
10 The Marie Celeste John Frizzell 1:37
11 I Saw a Little Girl John Frizzell 1:46
12 No Unexpected Guests John Frizzell 2:13
13 Bullet Holes John Frizzell 1:11
14 Cabina Di Capitano John Frizzell 0:59
15 Katie Appears John Frizzell 1:48
16 Meeting the Captain John Frizzell 2:45
17 The Bodies John Frizzell 1:25
18 Francesca Appears John Frizzell 1:30
19 The Freezer John Frizzell 1:11
20 Finding Gold John Frizzell 1:32
21 Work To Do John Frizzell 1:55
22 Santos Dies John Frizzell 1:24
23 My Little Box John Frizzell 4:08
24 Go To Hell John Frizzell 1:56
25 Bon Appetite John Frizzell 1:59
26 Katie's Dolls John Frizzell 1:23
27 The Ballroom Reverts John Frizzell 1:38
28 Francesca's Theme John Frizzell 1:02
29 Epps Meets Katie John Frizzell 1:46
30 Survivor John Frizzell 1:14
31 Katie Disappears John Frizzell 1:15
32 The Fight John Frizzell 2:35
33 Repairs John Frizzell 1:30
34 Underwater John Frizzell 2:01
35 Greer's Body John Frizzell 1:00
36 Murphy's Body John Frizzell 1:20
37 I Guess It's Over John Frizzell 5:34
38 The Graza Explodes John Frizzell 0:41
39 The Souls Ascend John Frizzell 3:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Корабль-призрак» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Корабль-призрак» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
