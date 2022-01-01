Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Specialist Специалист 1994 / США / Перу
5.6 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Специалист» (1994)

The Specialist (Original Motion Picture Score)
The Specialist (Original Motion Picture Score) 22 композиции. John Barry
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title John Barry 1:41
2 Bogota 1984 John Barry 2:49
3 The Specialist In Miami John Barry 2:34
4 May and Ray At the Cemetery John Barry 1:52
5 May Dances With Tomas ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 2:34
6 Ray Covers May ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 2:38
7 After Tomas John Barry 2:56
8 The First Bomb (Ray's Place) John Barry 2:58
9 Explosive Trent John Barry 1:57
10 The Parking Lot Bomb John Barry 2:31
11 Don't Touch Me Ned (Bomb for Tomas) John Barry 3:17
12 The Death of Tomas John Barry 2:07
13 May's Room ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 1:27
14 Ray Meets May At Her Funeral John Barry 2:34
15 Let's See That Beautiful Face ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 2:43
16 Closing In On Ray John Barry 2:57
17 There Goes the Hotel Room (The Fight) John Barry 2:20
18 May Meets Joe (I'm Not a Woman You Can Trust) John Barry 2:59
19 You Go In and Get Him ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 4:05
20 The Whole Place Is Wired (She's Hot Ray) John Barry 3:26
21 Get to Hell Out of Here John Barry 2:15
22 You Bastard. How Do You Feel? Better! ("Did You Call Me") [End Title] John Barry 3:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Специалист» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Специалист» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
