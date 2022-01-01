1 Main Title John Barry 1:41

2 Bogota 1984 John Barry 2:49

3 The Specialist In Miami John Barry 2:34

4 May and Ray At the Cemetery John Barry 1:52

5 May Dances With Tomas ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 2:34

6 Ray Covers May ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 2:38

7 After Tomas John Barry 2:56

8 The First Bomb (Ray's Place) John Barry 2:58

9 Explosive Trent John Barry 1:57

10 The Parking Lot Bomb John Barry 2:31

11 Don't Touch Me Ned (Bomb for Tomas) John Barry 3:17

12 The Death of Tomas John Barry 2:07

13 May's Room ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 1:27

14 Ray Meets May At Her Funeral John Barry 2:34

15 Let's See That Beautiful Face ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 2:43

16 Closing In On Ray John Barry 2:57

17 There Goes the Hotel Room (The Fight) John Barry 2:20

18 May Meets Joe (I'm Not a Woman You Can Trust) John Barry 2:59

19 You Go In and Get Him ("Did You Call Me") John Barry 4:05

20 The Whole Place Is Wired (She's Hot Ray) John Barry 3:26

21 Get to Hell Out of Here John Barry 2:15