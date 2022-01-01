|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|John Barry
|1:41
|2
|Bogota 1984
|John Barry
|2:49
|3
|The Specialist In Miami
|John Barry
|2:34
|4
|May and Ray At the Cemetery
|John Barry
|1:52
|5
|May Dances With Tomas ("Did You Call Me")
|John Barry
|2:34
|6
|Ray Covers May ("Did You Call Me")
|John Barry
|2:38
|7
|After Tomas
|John Barry
|2:56
|8
|The First Bomb (Ray's Place)
|John Barry
|2:58
|9
|Explosive Trent
|John Barry
|1:57
|10
|The Parking Lot Bomb
|John Barry
|2:31
|11
|Don't Touch Me Ned (Bomb for Tomas)
|John Barry
|3:17
|12
|The Death of Tomas
|John Barry
|2:07
|13
|May's Room ("Did You Call Me")
|John Barry
|1:27
|14
|Ray Meets May At Her Funeral
|John Barry
|2:34
|15
|Let's See That Beautiful Face ("Did You Call Me")
|John Barry
|2:43
|16
|Closing In On Ray
|John Barry
|2:57
|17
|There Goes the Hotel Room (The Fight)
|John Barry
|2:20
|18
|May Meets Joe (I'm Not a Woman You Can Trust)
|John Barry
|2:59
|19
|You Go In and Get Him ("Did You Call Me")
|John Barry
|4:05
|20
|The Whole Place Is Wired (She's Hot Ray)
|John Barry
|3:26
|21
|Get to Hell Out of Here
|John Barry
|2:15
|22
|You Bastard. How Do You Feel? Better! ("Did You Call Me") [End Title]
|John Barry
|3:09